Kentucky chooses ‘great teacher’ to take over defensive line

Kentucky moved quickly to find a replacement for departed defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh.
A little more than a week after Brumbaugh departed to become co-defensive coordinator at Maryland, the Wildcats announced the hiring of Derrick LeBlanc on Wednesday.
LeBlanc (pronounced “luh-blon” the “c” is silent) spent last season in the same position at North Texas, which finished 5-8 after losing to Army in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
“It’s a great pleasure to be here at Kentucky with Coach Stoops and his staff,” LeBlanc said in a UK news release. “I’m excited about the opportunity to teach the young guys at UK and coach in the Southeastern Conference. Coach Stoops is a great defensive mind and he’s a great teacher of the game. On the outside looking in, there’s always been the potential to win at Kentucky and Coach Stoops has found a way to get it going in that direction and I’m looking forward to working with him and these players.”
LeBlanc went to North Texas after one season as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss.
“I’ve known Derrick and watched his progress as a coach,” Stoops said. “I was super-impressed with his interview, with the organization of his teaching and how good he is as an instructor. Fundamentals are important at every position but especially in the defensive line and I believe Derrick will be a great teacher of proper technique and fundamentals.”
LeBlanc’s hiring was the second announced by Kentucky on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Cats made official the hiring of former EKU head coach Dean Hood as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
LeBlanc has also made coaching stops at Southern Mississippi, Wyoming, LSU, Missouri State, Arkansas Tech and Henderson State during a 17-year college coaching career.
LeBlanc, a native of Breaux Bridge, La., played on the offensive and defensive lines at Northwestern State and graduated with a degree in business administration. He later earned a master’s in sports administration from LSU.
Comments