Kentucky extends Calipari, Stoops contracts two more years

Kentucky’s two most high profile coaches, John Calipari and Mark Stoops, have both agreed to two-year contract extensions on their respective, the school announced on Wednesday.
The Calipari amendment extends his deal from March 30, 2022 to 2024, according to a release from UK Athletics. The men’s baksetball coach’s total guaranteed compensation, including base salary, media/endorsement payments and retention bonuses will be $8 million for the amended term.
“John has achieved consistent championship-level performance at Kentucky,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in the news release. “No one in America is better suited for everything that comes with being the coach here. Not only has he attained incredible success on the court, he is also a leader in our community and in college basketball.”
Calipari is in his eighth season as Kentucky’s head coach. Under his leadership, the Wildcats will make their sixth appearance in the Sweet 16 on Friday vs. UCLA.
UK swept the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships in 2016-17, giving Calipari 29 combined regular-season and tournament conference titles in his career. That total ranks second among active coaches. Calipari has also guided UK to four appearances in the Final Four, including the 2012 national championship.
“The last eight years at the University of Kentucky have been a terrific ride,” Calipari said in the release. “This extension shows our full commitment to each other. I believe this school is the gold standard and I’m so thankful and blessed that this university has given me this opportunity at this point in my career.”
The amendment to Stoops’ contract extends his deal from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2022. Stoops’ contract provides for total guaranteed compensation of $3.5 million for the current year. The total increases $250,000 in each successive year, including the two years added as part of this amendment.
“When we came here, doing a rebuild in a challenging situation, I said that full support from everyone involved was imperative and we have always received that,” Stoops said in the release. “ We needed great commitment, we’ve had great commitment and we’re continuing to get great commitment.”
