Kentucky quarterback Drew Barker has one season of eligiblity remaining, and he said Tuesday night that he’ll play it at a different school.
UK Football

QB Drew Barker leaving Kentucky as a graduate transfer. What happens now?

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 02, 2018 08:09 PM

Drew Barker’s tumultuous University of Kentucky football career came to an end Tuesday night when the quarterback announced he will exercise his graduate transfer option and play out his fifth and final season of eligibility at a different school.

Barker’s move means Kentucky will enter the 2018 football season without a quarterback on its roster who has ever taken a snap in a Division I game.

Barker made the announcement on Twitter, thanking his coaches and teammates.

“Football has taken me places that I have never dreamed of and I’m excited to see where it takes me next,” Barker said on Twitter.

Kentucky’s roster for 2018 now includes four quarterbacks.

Senior starter Stephen Johnson has used up his eligibility. Junior backup Luke Wright decided to give up his final season and went through Senior Day activities in November.

Junior-college transfer Terry Wilson signed with the Wildcats in December and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

He will be competing with sophomore-to-be Gunnar Hoak and redshirt freshmen Danny Clark and Walker Wood for the Wildcats’ starting quarterback job.

This is a developing story. Stay with Kentucky.com for updates.

