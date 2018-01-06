Top football recruit in Kentucky announces his commitment to Purdue

Trinity wide receiver Rondale Moore — the No. 1 football recruit in Kentucky, according to 247Sports — is leaving the state for college.
Moore announced his commitment to Purdue on Saturday during the nationally televised U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He will be eligible to officially sign with the Boilermakers at the beginning of the regular signing period on Feb. 7.
Moore also had hats representing Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State on the table at the Army Bowl before making his announcement.
UK made a late run at Moore — following his decommitment from Texas last month — but the Wildcats had not been considered a serious threat in his recruitment for a while. UK still has zero commitments from in-state players for its 2018 class.
“I definitely don’t want that to be the case,” UK Coach Mark Stoops said last month of UK’s lack of in-state commitments. “I definitely want to continue to make Kentucky our priority. Some years there’s going to be more than others. There’s always a good quality in Kentucky. The quantity is not maybe the same as other states, but there’s always some very good players in here.”
247Sports ranks Moore — a speedy 5-foot-9 prospect — as the No. 1 senior in the state and the No. 17 wide receiver nationally. He had 109 receptions for 1,478 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season for the state champion Shamrocks, also rushing for 537 yards and seven touchdowns.
Moore — a frontrunner for the state’s Mr. Football award — originally committed to Texas over the summer, though rumors that he might flip that pledge to Purdue persisted throughout his senior season, and he ultimately backed off the commitment to the Longhorns the day before last month’s early signing period.
The Boilermakers are coached by former Trinity star Jeff Brohm, who will be entering his second season in charge of the program.
Moore started his high school career in New Albany, Ind., before transferring to nearby Trinity before his junior season.
