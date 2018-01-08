Harlan County's Blair Green (32) gathered to take a shot. Elizabethtown defeated Harlan County 65-46 in Franklin County High School gym on Saturday Jan. 6, 2018 in Frankfort, Ky.
Harlan County's Blair Green (32) gathered to take a shot. Elizabethtown defeated Harlan County 65-46 in Franklin County High School gym on Saturday Jan. 6, 2018 in Frankfort, Ky. Mark Mahan
Harlan County's Blair Green (32) gathered to take a shot. Elizabethtown defeated Harlan County 65-46 in Franklin County High School gym on Saturday Jan. 6, 2018 in Frankfort, Ky. Mark Mahan

UK Recruiting

‘I bleed blue.’ Miss Basketball contender stands by UK as her own team faces trials

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

January 08, 2018 10:29 AM

Frankfort

Blair Green is learning to adjust her game in the middle of her senior year of high school.

It wasn’t by choice: Harlan County senior Kaylea Gross suffered a season-ending ACL injury in early December. Now Green, who has signed with the University of Kentucky, is attracting even more attention from defenses than she was before the team’s second-leading scorer and top rebounder was sidelined.

The Black Bears, ranked 11th in the Herald-Leader’s preseason poll, fell to 10-2 after a 65-46 loss to Elizabethtown, the first top-10 team they’ve played this season, in the Lady Flyer Showcase at Franklin County over the weekend. Harlan County is seeking its first Sweet Sixteen berth and was the preseason favorite to come out of the 13th Region, but. …

“We’re still learning to play without our big girl inside,” Green said. “When we drive we’re always used to kicking it to her and we don’t have as big of a girl inside now, so we’ve got to look at taking a shot instead of dumping it down. I’m just gonna have to learn to take that shot in the middle, ’cause it’s open. I was open in the middle every time (today).”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Green is averaging 26.4 points and 8.2 rebounds, numbers that are likely to creep upward as the Black Bears progress toward the postseason come February. Mercer County senior Seygan Robins, a University of Louisville signee who was named Sweet Sixteen MVP in 2017, was the preseason favorite for Miss Basketball and has had a continued high level of team success behind her candidacy as a senior.

Many onlookers believe if anyone has a chance of pushing through and making a race of it, Green is the girl thanks to her big-time averages and Big Blue backing. The two played for the same AAU team, Kentucky Premiere, and Green isn’t too worried about who ends up with the trophy.

“Whichever one of us gets it, it’s just gonna be great,” Green said.

Green’s more amped about helping Harlan County secure its first 13th Region championship and joining the Wildcats after high school. She remained optimistic about UK’s outlook despite the team being in the midst of a seven-game losing streak entering Sunday’s game against Georgia (that streak grew to eight games after UK’s 56-42 loss at home to the Bulldogs).

“I believe in ’em and I think next year we’re gonna be fine,” said Green, the only Kentuckian who’s signed with the Wildcats in the class of 2018. “We have a lot of freshmen this year, and it’s tough. Dorie (Harrison) and everyone, they’re gonna come back better than ever.”

Asked if a potential change in UK’s coaching staff would prompt her to seek a release from her letter of intent, Green said:

“I doubt it. Kentucky’s my home. I bleed blue.”

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How John Calipari has helped Kentucky football recruiting

    Kentucky football recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow explains how John Calipari and Kentucky basketball have helped in football recruiting.

How John Calipari has helped Kentucky football recruiting

How John Calipari has helped Kentucky football recruiting 1:35

How John Calipari has helped Kentucky football recruiting
The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida 1:19

The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida
How Mark Stoops got quarterback Terry Wilson 2:38

How Mark Stoops got quarterback Terry Wilson

View More Video