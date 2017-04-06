The one Kentucky coach who finished the job in 2017 March Madness

2:29 Best burritos in the South? Taqueria Ramirez on Alexandra Drive may have them Pause

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 in sectional final win

2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline

1:01 Shaquille O'Neal at the University of the Cumberlands

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team

1:37 Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour

3:19 Kevin Knox talks recruiting, turning down BBN cookies

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green