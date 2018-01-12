In shadow of mighty UK, this Kentucky college lacks glamour but basks in basketball glory

More Videos 0:13 Lexington schools dismiss early to avoid winter storm Pause 1:28 Gov. Matt Bevin defends his Medicaid work requirement 1:52 Getting a degree played into Kentucky safety Mike Edwards' decision to return 1:29 Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29 Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call 0:34 Gilgeous-Alexander: I could barely feel my legs the last 5 minutes 1:01 Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football 0:36 Lexington man slips and slides on ice 0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin 1:19 City expects freezing rain followed by snow, mayor announces plans for weather Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Georgetown: A winning tradition Georgetown College is ranked No. 1 and poised to make another deep run in the NAIA postseason. Georgetown College is ranked No. 1 and poised to make another deep run in the NAIA postseason. jpeck@herald-leader.com

Georgetown College is ranked No. 1 and poised to make another deep run in the NAIA postseason. jpeck@herald-leader.com