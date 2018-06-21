None-and-done: Former WKU recruit Mitchell Robinson headed to Knicks, too

The New York Knicks took a gamble and selected Mitchell Robinson in the second round with the 36th overall pick in the NBA Draft in New York on Thursday night.

He'll join former Kentucky star Kevin Knox, who was the ninth overall draft pick, in New York.

Robinson, one of the top prospects in the 2017 class who signed with Western Kentucky and practiced with the team ahead of the 2017-18 school year, ended up leaving the school after deciding to prepare for the draft on his own.

The 7-footer from Chalmette, La., hasn't played in an organized game since the Jordan Brand Classic in 2017.

"Robinson's on-court experience is limited, but his talent is undeniable," William Guillory of The Times-Picayune reported ahead of the draft. "He has astonishing athleticism as a 7-foot, 215-pound big man, with the ability to run the floor like a guard and soar through the air for thunderous dunks. He even showed some consistency with his outside jumper as a senior at Chalmette.

"After leading the Owls to the Class 5A semifinals in his final year, he left Chalmette ranked the No. 11 player in the nation by ESPN and the No. 3 center overall, behind DeAndre Ayton and Mohamed Bamba."