Knicks select Kentucky's Kevin Knox with ninth overall pick

The New York Knicks chose Kentucky's Kevin Knox with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft in New York on Thursday night.

Knox was Coach John Calipari's 18th NBA lottery pick in his nine seasons at UK.

The 6-foot-9, 215 pound freshman forward out of Tampa, Fla., played one season at UK. He averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.5 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from three-point range and 77.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Knox was an Associated Press All-America honorable mention and was named Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Year along with Alabama's Collin Sexton. He was also named first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The 576 points Knox scored as a freshman ranks eighth in school history.

Before arriving at UK, Knox was chosen as Florida's 2017 Mr. Basketball winner after averaging 28.5 points and 11.3 rebounds for Tampa Catholic. He finished his career there scoring 2,760 points.