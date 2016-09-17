Week in review: Weather makes a mess of things in Georgetown

The KHSAA has not yet officially recognized a final score from Friday night’s high school football game between Lafayette and Scott County, which was suspended in the third quarter after an hour-long lightning delay.
The teams have been given until Monday morning to resume the contest or submit their plans for resumption of play and accounts of what happened on Friday night, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett told the Herald-Leader via text on Saturday morning.
The Cardinals led Lafayette 25-20 at the 11:04 mark of the third quarter. Lafayette received the opening kickoff of the second half, ran a play and had the ball at the Scott County 44-yard line when officials halted play.
Lafayette and Scott County had reached “somewhat of an agreement” late Friday night but it dissolved by Saturday morning, Tackett said. If the teams can’t come to an agreement by Monday, the KHSAA will make a final ruling on the game’s result.
Joe Angolia, the KHSAA’s communications director, told the Courier-Journal Saturday that if no makeup plan is submitted then Lafayette will be awarded a 2-0 win.
Lafayette believes the game should be recorded as a 2-0 forfeit by Scott County, based on the Cardinals’ refusal to finish the game Friday night and inability to resume play on Saturday. Generals Coach Eric Shaw sent his players a text message early Saturday morning notifying them that the game would go down as a 2-0 win for Lafayette.
Lafayette offered to host the game in Lexington on Saturday but would not have been able to do so on its own campus due to a band competition.
Lafayette Athletic Director Michael Kinney confirmed that Tates Creek had volunteered for Lafayette and Scott County to use its field following the conclusion of the Commodores’ football game against Madison Southern, which resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday after being postponed at halftime Friday night due to lightning.
Scott County Coach Jim McKee told the Georgetown News-Graphic that Lafayette offered “no alternative site” to finish the game Saturday and “anyone who says otherwise is telling an untruth.” McKee told the media outlet that the school will submit a statement to the KHSAA and accept whatever decision the organization comes to.
Scott County could not resume the game on Saturday because Toyota Stadium, which it shares with Georgetown College, was not available, and because the Cardinals’ junior varsity and freshman teams had a trip to Cincinnati Elder scheduled for Saturday morning.
A 2012 blog post on the KHSAA website references rules which state if teams can’t agree on a resumption date and time, the game is to begin at the original start time the following day. If one of the teams can’t play that following day and is unable to agree on an alternative resumption date, that team must forfeit the game.
City roundup
A punishing two-man ground attack and some special-teams fireworks from the state’s reigning Class A 200-meter dash champion led Lexington Christian to a 51-9 rout of Walton-Verona on the road.
Quarterback Logan Nieves rushed six times for 121 yards and a touchdown and running back Dillon Wheatley carried 23 times for 120 yards and a pair of TDs while wide receiver Drayden Burton returned two kicks for scores to help the Eagles remain undefeated (5-0).
Burton capped the Eagles’ scoring with an 85-yard kickoff return, giving him three return touchdowns on the year. Burton’s win in the 200-meter dash at the state track meet in May was key to helping the Eagles capture the boys’ overall team title.
“Drayden’s feet are second to none, and he’s got incredible vision,” LCA head coach Ethan Atchley said. “He’s a multiple-cut kid who’s gonna make people miss, and he’s not gonna get tackled by a kicker or one of those safety guys.”
The second member of LCA’s quarterback tandem, Brayden Miller, completed all seven of his pass attempts for 90 yards, including a 27-yard TD strike to Ryan Stucky.
“We’re getting better as a unit in all three phases, we’ve got multiple options on offense and the team is starting to step up on defense,” Atchley said.
▪ Madison Central (4-1) upended Lexington Catholic (1-4), 27-14, in a game that lasted nearly five hours thanks to a nearly 2 1/2 -hour lightning delay.
It was the Indians’ first win over Lexington Catholic in program history. Madison Central’s off to its best start under third-year coach Mark Scenters.
“Like I told my guys, this is one step in the path,” Scenters said. “I want them to enjoy the game, but we’ve got to continue to get better week after week to get to where we want to go.”
▪ Tates Creek (3-2) gave Madison Southern (4-1) its first loss of the season, 39-14. The game resumed Saturday morning after it was postponed during halftime due to weather Friday night.
“We just treated it like it was another game, like it was a 0-0 score,” senior wide receiver Jackson Beerman said of how the delay affected their approach. “I came in a little sore but it was just like another day.”
▪ Gavin Bugg was 9 of 14 for 219 yards and three TDs in Paul Laurence Dunbar’s 38-0 drubbing of Jeffersontown on the road. Markel Yeast returned an interception 25 yards for a score in the first win for the Bulldogs (1-4) this season.
▪ Bryan Station and Meade County were scheduled to resume play at 6 p.m. Saturday after their game was postponed Friday due to weather. However, Meade County chose not to return to Lexington on Saturday and will likely forfeit the contest. The Defenders (2-2) led 7-6 at halftime before play was halted.
Ballers
▪ Kendrick Hamilton, who was off to a scorching start against Lafayette. The stats may ultimately not end up official, but the Scott County senior rushed for 89 yards and two TDs on nine carries and caught a 48-yard TD on his only catch from Josh Davis in the first half.
▪ Cameron Catron, who made the most of five carries in Belfry’s 56-13 win at Pikeville. The senior rushed for 210 yards and two TDs in the state’s only battle between reigning state champions this season.
▪ Derek Wellman, Catron’s teammate, also deserves kudos. He rushed once for an 80-yard TD and was in on a team-high 10 tackles against the Panthers.
▪ Blake Franklin, who rushed for a career-high 193 yards and four TDs in Anderson County’s 35-21 win over Franklin County. The Bearcats ended a two-game skid against the Flyers.
▪ Cam Racke, who threw for 300 yards and five TDs as Simon Kenton improved to 5-0 with a 46-20 win at Cooper.
▪ James Myers, a St. Xavier defensive back-turned-quarterback who was 10 of 13 for 108 yards and two TDs in the Tigers’ 45-18 win over Highlands.
▪ Dylan Caudill, who was 2-for-2 passing in Allen Central’s 50-0 win at South Floyd, the final game in that rivalry before the school’s consolidate next season. Caudill covered 121 yards on two throws, both to Jesse Brown for touchdowns.
Takeaways
▪ Props to all the fans who stuck around and all the coaches and players who had to stay loose during the Anderson County-Franklin County and Lexington Catholic-Madison Central games. Both games kicked off at 7:30 p.m. and ended at midnight due to weather delays.
▪ Woodford County’s 29-0 victory over Nelson County, which was called at halftime due to inclement weather, was its first shutout win under second-year coach Dennis Johnson.
▪ Covington Catholic ended a three-game homestand with a 44-10 win over Beechwood, its seventh in the last eight seasons over the Class 2A Tigers. The Colonels (4-1), who rose to No. 5 in last week’s AP rankings, start at three-game road trip at St. Francis DeSales (Ohio) next week.
▪ Bowling Green’s 60-0 win over Warren Central gave the Purples back-to-back regular-season shutouts. Bowling Green’s last back-to-back shutouts came in the first and second rounds of the 2014 playoffs.
Only Bullitt Central (4-1) has allowed fewer points (48) than Bowling Green (54) in Class 5A this season.
▪ Bourbon County (1-3) picked up its first win of the season with a 25-9 decision over Clark County (1-3).
▪ Montgomery County (1-4) got its first win at Perry County Central (2-3) in a 44-6 final.
Josh Sullivan contributed to this article.
