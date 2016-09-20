Four days after football games start, Lafayette and Bryan Station get wins

The KHSAA has awarded wins to Lafayette and Bryan Station in their respective football games against Scott County and Meade County, which were suspended due to lightning Friday night and were not resumed.
Lafayette Athletic Director Michael Kinney and Scott County Athletic Director D.T. Wells told the Herald-Leader that the Lafayette-Scott County game will be recorded as a 1-0 forfeit win for the Generals. Accumulated stats for both teams from the game will be counted as official.
That game was suspended less than a minute into the third quarter. Lafayette received the opening kickoff of the second half, ran a play and had the ball at the Scott County 44-yard line when officials halted play at the 11:04 mark of the third quarter. The Cardinals led Lafayette 25-20.
The teams could not come to an agreement on a resumption date. Lafayette alleged that Scott County refused to finish the game Friday.
Scott County could not resume the game on Saturday because Toyota Stadium, which it shares with Georgetown College, was not available, and because the Cardinals’ junior varsity and freshman teams had a trip to Cincinnati Elder scheduled for Saturday morning.
The decision means Scott County has lost back-to-back home games in a season for the first time since 2009, when it fell to Lafayette and Fern Creek in consecutive weeks. Scott County lost to Cincinnati Elder, 20-14, on Sept. 9.
The Cardinals’ 31-game regular-season home winning streak against Kentucky competition also came to an end.
Bryan Station’s home game against Meade County will be recorded as a 7-6 win for the Defenders, Coach Frank Parks told the Herald-Leader. That game was suspended at halftime with Station ahead 7-6. The schools had agreed to resume at 6 p.m. Saturday but Meade County chose not return.
Scott County Coach Jim McKee told the Georgetown News-Graphic on Saturday that the Cardinals would accept whatever decision the organization handed down.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
