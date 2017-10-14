The 11th Region pairings are here, and the best game might be in the first round

Pairings and schedules for the 11th Region boys’ and girls’ soccer tournaments — the winners of which will advance to the semi-state round of the high school soccer playoffs — were decided on Saturday.
Two of the state’s top three teams will meet each other in the first round of the boys’ tournament. Paul Laurence Dunbar, ranked second in the latest Maher Rankings, will meet 42nd District winner Henry Clay, ranked third, at 6 p.m. Tuesdy. The Bulldogs (18-3-1) suffered their first loss to a Kentucky opponent this season after losing on penalty kicks against Lexington Catholic in last week’s 43rd District championship game.
Henry Clay (17-2-2) won its eighth straight district crown on Thursday. The Blue Devils’ only in-state loss this season? To Dunbar, 1-0, on Aug. 29. This will ensure that one will end the other’s season for the fifth consecutive season; Dunbar’s won six of the last eight meetings overall.
Lexington Catholic (14-6-2) will open against 42nd District runner-up Scott County (9-10-1) at 6 p.m. Monday. The Knights, ranked 12th, are peaking at the right time; they’ve won five straight and haven’t lost in three weeks.
Tomaz Donaldson scored with 45 seconds left in double overtime to give Frankfort (19-1) the 41st District crown over Franklin County, 3-2, on Saturday. That win slotted the Panthers, sitting right outside of the top 25 at No. 27, against 44th District runner-up Madison Southern (9-8-2) in a first-round game 8 p.m. Monday.
44th District winner Madison Central (11-10-2) will meet Franklin County (10-13) in the final first-round game.
The girls’ tournament, hosted by Henry Clay, will kickoff Monday with a first-round game between the winningest teams in the region this year: 42nd District champion Henry Clay (16-2) and 44th District runner-up Madison Southern (18-2) face off at 6 p.m. The Blue Devils were No. 4 statewide in the most recent Maher Rankings; MadSouth was ranked 28th.
Tates Creek (12-6-2), ranked 24th but likely to reach the top 15 after knocking off Paul Laurence Dunbar (No. 11) and Lexington Catholic (No. 5) en route to winning the 43rd District tournament last week, will open against 42nd District runner-up Woodford County (9-8). Those two are scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday.
In the bottom half of the girls’ bracket, Franklin County (19-3-1) — which won the 41st District for the first time in program history — meets 42nd District runner-up Scott County (8-10-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Flyers beat the Cardinals, 3-0, in the regular season on Aug. 28.
Rounding out the field is an 8 p.m. Tuesday tilt pairing LexCath, the 43rd District runner-up, with 44th District champ Madison Central. The Indians (10-8-2) had went five game without a win before sweeping the 44th District last week; the Knights (15-7) had won four straight, all shutouts, before Tates Creek defeated them in the 43rd finals.
Both tournament’s semifinals are set for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday. The boys’ region finals will kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the girls are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. that night.
11th Region boys’ soccer tournament
At Lexington Catholic
Monday: Lexington Catholic (14-6-2) vs. Scott County (9-10-1), 6 p.m.; Frankfort (19-1) vs. Madison Southern (9-8-2), 8 p.m.
Tuesday: Henry Clay (17-2-2) vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar (18-3-1), 6 p.m.; Madison Central (11-10-2) vs. Franklin County (10-13), 8 p.m.
Thursday: Monday’s winners, 6 p.m.; Tuesday’s winners, 8 p.m.
Saturday: Finals, 2 p.m.
11th Region girls’ soccer tournament
At Henry Clay
Monday: Henry Clay (16-2) vs. Madison Southern (18-2), 6 p.m.; Tates Creek (12-6-2) vs. Woodford County (9-8), 8 p.m.
Tuesday: Franklin County (19-3-1) vs. Scott County (8-10-3), 6 p.m.; Madison Central (10-8-2) vs. Lexington Catholic (15-7), 8 p.m.
Thursday: Monday’s winners, 6 p.m.; Tuesday’s winners, 8 p.m.
Saturday: Finals, 6 p.m.
