February 19, 2017 7:30 PM

Boys’ high school basketball brackets for every district tournament in Kentucky

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The road to the 2017 Boys’ Sweet Sixteen tips off Monday night with the opening of district tournament play around Kentucky.

Click here to read Josh Moore’s preview of the postseason.

Click here to view the bracket for the 2017 Boys’ Sweet Sixteen.

Click here to view Dave Cantrall’s ratings for every boys’ district.

Click here to view all of the girls’ district tournament brackets.

Here are links to brackets for all 64 districts:

1st Region

1st District at Fulton Co.

2nd District at McCracken Co.

3rd District at Mayfield

4th District at Marshall Co.

2nd Region

5th District at Trigg Co.

6th District at Webster Co.

7th District at Madisonville

8th District at Hopkinsville

3rd Region

9th District at Daviess Co.

10th District at McLean Co.

11th District at Hancock Co.

12th District at Butler Co.

4th Region

13th District at Franklin-Simpson

14th District at Warren Central

15th District at Barren Co.

16th District at Cumberland Co.

5th Region

17th District at Central Hardin

18th District at LaRue Co.

19th District at Bardstown

20th District at Adair Co.

6th Region

21st District at Fairdale

22nd District at DeSales

23rd District at North Bullitt

24th District at Bullitt East

7th Region

25th District at Manual

26th District at Male

27th District at Trinity

28th District at Louisville Christian

8th Region

29th District at Oldham Co.

30th District at Collins

31st District at Henry Co.

32nd District at Williamstown

9th Region

33rd District at Boone Co.

34th District at Lloyd Memorial

35th District at Covington Holy Cross

36th District at Dayton

10th Region

37th District at Campbell Co. Middle School

38th District at Harrison Co.

39th District at Mason Co.

40th District at Paris

11th Region

41st District at Frankfort

42nd District at Bryan Station

43rd District at Lexington Catholic

44th District at Eastern Kentucky University

12th Region

45th District at Boyle Co.

46th District at East Jessamine

47th District at Somerset

48th District at Southwestern

13th Region

49th District at Clay Co.

50th District at Williamsburg

51st District at Barbourville

52nd District at Harlan

14th Region

53rd District at Knott Co. Central

54th District at Perry Co. Central

55th District at Wolfe Co.

56th District at Estill Co.

15th Region

57th District at Magoffin Co.

58th District at Betsy Layne

59th District at Pikeville

60th District at Lawrence Co.

16th Region

61st District at Menifee Co.

62nd District at East Carter

63rd District at Raceland

64th District at Ashland Blazer

