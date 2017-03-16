Sweet Sixteen: Cooper shuts down Meade County to close first round

For 23 seconds, the team with the most losses in boys’ state tournament history was on top.
Chesney Weick, a Meade County sophomore, hit a free throw with 4:28 left in the first quarter to put the Green Wave ahead, 1-0.
Cooper’s Adam Kunkel quickly answered with a steal and a driving layup for the Jaguars’ first points of a 54-39 win in the final first-round game of the 100th Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen Thursday night at Rupp Arena.
Kunkel scored the first five points in the first Sweet Sixteen in Cooper’s program history and finished with a game-high 16 for the Jaguars, who will play Collins in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Meade County hung with the Jaguars for about two and a half quarters before Cooper used a 12-3 run to create some distance after the Green Wave got to within two points on a pair of Dawson Gagel free throws with 3:42 left in the third quarter.
This story will be updated.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
