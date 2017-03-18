Sweet Sixteen: Bowling Green holds off Scott upset bid

A Kentucky-based sequel to “Hoosiers” will have to wait at least another year to be written.
Bowling Green, the favorite to win the 100th Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen, held off an upset bid from the “misfit” Eagles from Covington Scott, upending the 10th Region champions 80-79 in the semifinals Saturday night at Rupp Arena.
Scott star Jake Ohmer had a game-winning runner bounce off the glass at the buzzer. He finished with a game-high 33 points.
The Purples advanced to the championship game for the second time in school history. They lost to Owensboro, 74-58, in the finals of the 2015 tournament. Bowling Green will play either Cooper or Fern Creek, who met in Saturday’s second semifinal, at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Terry Taylor made his first five shots from the field and was two rebounds of a double-double at halftime for the Purples. He finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, leading his team in both categories.
This story will be updated.
