March 18, 2017 10:13 PM

Sweet Sixteen: Cooper slows down Fern Creek to reach finals

By Josh Moore

Cooper scored the first 10 points of the final period to break a tie through three quarters and come away with a 51-44 win over Fern Creek in the 100th Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen semifinals Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

Cooper held Fern Creek to its lowest point total of the season. The Tigers’ previous low mark was 46 points in a win over Trinity in the Louisville Invitational Tournament.

The Jaguars will play Bowling Green in the finals at 2 p.m. Sunday. Either team would be a first-time champion.

