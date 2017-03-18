Sweet Sixteen: Cooper slows down Fern Creek to reach finals

Cooper's Dante Hendrix (3) shot as Fern Creek's Jaylen Howard (3) defended as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Fern Creek's Chance Moore (22) shot as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Fern Creek's James Schooler, III got after his team as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Fern Creek's Tony Rogers (23) shot over Cooper's Adam Kunkel (5) as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Cooper's Tim Sullivan got after his team as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Cooper's bench cheered after a slow start as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Cooper's Adam Kunkel (5) drove the lane as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Cooper's Adam Kunkel (5) shot a jumper as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Fern Creek's Daiquan Jones (12) made a basket as he drove past the goal as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Cooper's Blaine Walters (20) and Fern Creek's Anthony Wales (5) battled for a rebound as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Fern Creek's Chance Moore (22) shot as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Cooper's Sean McNeil (22) shot while Fern Creek's Chance Moore (22) defended as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Cooper's Adam Kunkel (5) shot as Fern Creek's Clint Wickliffe (15) defended as Cooper played Fern Creek in the semifinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Saturday March 18, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
