Scott scoring sensation Jake Ohmer headed to Western Kentucky University

Scott High’s Cinderella run in the 100th Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet Sixteen ended in the semifinals, but the magic lasted into the tournament’s last day for star senior Jake Ohmer.
Ohmer accepted a scholarship offer from Western Kentucky University men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury on Sunday night, one day after the two spoke in the tunnel following Scott’s 80-79 loss to Bowling Green. Stansbury spent the day with Ohmer’s family on Sunday prior to the Sweet Sixteen finals.
This past week has been an exciting experience for me and a dream come true. I have committed to Western Kentucky university pic.twitter.com/VPO2u3IX25— Pablo Sanchez (@jakeohmer33) March 20, 2017
“As devastated as he was, it was a win for Jake Ohmer. And the truth is, a win for Jake Ohmer is a win for all of our kids,” Scott Coach Steve Fromeyer said. “… It every one of these young kids, you put that kind of work in and you will get recognized and noticed. To be part of something that special, giving him that kind of platform was incredible.
Stansbury’s son, Isaac, is a sophomore at Bowling Green and played in the tournament last week. Rick saw Ohmer’s 41-point game against Harlan County in the first round on Wednesday in addition to Saturday’s game, at the end of which Ohmer had a chance to score a bucket that would have put Scott among the most unlikely state finalists in tournament history.
“To see the ones that matters, when all that’s on the line is winning with your teammates and doing for your teammates, watching a kid put a team on his back, sometimes that’s all it takes,” Fromeyer said.
Isaac gave the final seal of approval on Saturday.
“When the son turns around on the bench, looks at you and nods like, ‘We have to have this,’ it’s no different than going to the department store with your wife and her saying, ‘That is the couch that I want, that is the couch that I need,’ meaning that is the couch you’re buying,” Fromeyer said with a laugh.
Ohmer scored 106 points in three Sweet Sixteen tournament games, tying Mike Redd of Seneca for the 13th most all-time in a single state tournament. He previously was considering offers, from Valdosta State, an NCAA Division II school, and the University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA program.
“He’s worked really hard, and I’m just happy as hell for him,” Fromeyer said.
