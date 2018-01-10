Mercer County Titans guard Seygan Robins (4) drives the ball to the basket during the Girls Basketball game between Mercer County and Butler at Butler high school in Louisville, Ky.
High School Basketball

Deep class of Kentucky girls earns seven McDonald’s All-American nominations

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

January 10, 2018 01:05 PM

Seven girls and two boys from Kentucky on Wednesday were nominated for consideration to play in the 2018 McDonald’s All-American games.

Three of the seven girls nominated have signed with the University of Louisville: Molly Lockhart (Butler), Seygan Robins (Mercer County) and Mykasa Robinson (Ashland Blazer). Blair Green, a University of Kentucky signee who stars for Harlan County, was nominated along with Male’s Ciaja Harbison, who’s signed with St. Louis University. Sacred Heart had two girls nominated: Grace Berger (an Indiana signee) and Kia Sivils (Marshall University).

Robinson (29th), Robins (38th), Berger (46th) and Green (71st) are all ranked among ESPN’s top 100 recruits.

Solomon Mathis (Kentucky Country Day) and Roger Tackett (Floyd Central) were nominated on the boys’ side.

The top 24 boys and top 24 girls will be chosen by the games’ selection committee. The final rosters for each game will be revealed on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The girls’ game will tip at 5 p.m. March 28 on ESPN2. The boys’ game will tip at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

