How to follow the Kentucky boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament

The 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
This guide will help you stay on top of the action for the duration of the tournament. Below you’ll find schedules, broadcast links, rosters, stats, details about the Herald-Leader’s coverage plans and a whole lot more.
Schedule
Never miss a local story.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14
Corbin (25-7) vs. Estill County (26-7), noon
Scott County (34-1) vs. Trinity (30-3), 1:30 p.m.
Southwestern (18-14) vs. Warren Central (29-5), 6:30 p.m.
Pikeville (24-9) vs. John Hardin (28-7), 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 15
University Heights Academy (23-7) vs. Campbell County (28-5), noon
Oldham County (29-5) vs. McCracken County (28-6), 6:30 p.m.
Apollo (16-15) vs. Covington Catholic (31-4), 8 p.m.
Fern Creek (26-6) vs. Boyd County (29-6), 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 16
Corbin-Estill County winner vs. Scott County-Trinity winner, noon
Southwestern-Warren Central winner vs. Pikeville-John Hardin winner, 1:30 p.m.
University Heights Academy-Campbell County winner vs. Oldham County-McCracken County winner, 6:30 p.m.
Apollo-Covington Catholic winner vs. Fern Creek-Boyd County winner, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 17
Semifinals, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, MARCH 18
Finals, 2 p.m.
Rosters
Click here for the KHSAA rosters for all 16 teams.
Statistics
Click here for pre-tournament statistics for all 16 teams.
Our coverage
Wednesday: Josh Moore (@HLpreps on Twitter) and Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL on Twitter) will provide live updates, reaction and reports from Wednesday’s first-round games.
Thursday: Josh Moore and Ben Roberts will provide live updates, reaction and reports from Thursday’s first-round games.
Friday: Josh Moore and Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh on Twitter) will provide live updates, reaction and reports from Friday’s quarterfinals.
Saturday: Josh Moore and Josh Sullivan will provide live updates, reaction and reports from Saturday’s semifinals.
Sunday: Josh Moore will provide live updates, reaction and reports from Sunday’s championship game.
Video streaming
Video coverage of every boys’ Sweet Sixteen game will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription.
The NFHS Network currently only offers one subscription option — a monthly pass for $9.95 that will renew automatically until the subscription is canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states. Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription.
Links to every boys’ Sweet Sixteen video broadcast are below:
Game one (Corbin vs. Estill County)
Game two (Scott County vs. Trinity)
Game three (Southwestern vs. Warren Central)
Game four (Pikeville vs. John Hardin)
Game five (University Heights vs. Campbell County)
Game six (Fern Creek vs. Boyd County)
Game seven (Oldham County vs. McCracken County)
Game eight (Apollo vs. Covington Catholic)
Game 10 (1:30 p.m. quarterfinal)
Game 11 (6:30 p.m. quarterfinal)
Radio streaming
Audio coverage of every girls’ Sweet Sixteen game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Mixlr.com. You can download the Mixlr app or click on the following game links to listen live.
Additionally, radio coverage will be provided via local affiliates across the state. All 15 games of the tournament will air in Lexington on “The Bull Icons” at 98.5 FM. Click here for a list of all the participating affiliates.
Links for every boys’ Sweet Sixteen audio broadcast are below:
Game one (Corbin vs. Estill County)
Game two (Scott County vs. Trinity)
Game three (Southwestern vs. Warren Central)
Game four (Pikeville vs. John Hardin)
Game five (University Heights vs. Campbell County)
Game six (Fern Creek vs. Boyd County)
Game seven (Oldham County vs. McCracken County)
Game eight (Apollo vs. Covington Catholic)
Game 10 (1:30 p.m. quarterfinal)
Game 11 (6:30 p.m. quarterfinal)
Live stats
Live statistical updates of every boys’ Sweet Sixteen game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Stat Broadcast.
Links for every boys’ Sweet Sixteen live-stat broadcast are below:
Game one (Corbin vs. Estill County)
Game two (Scott County vs. Trinity)
Game three (Southwestern vs. Warren Central)
Game four (Pikeville vs. John Hardin)
Game five (University Heights vs. Campbell County)
Game six (Fern Creek vs. Boyd County)
Game seven (Oldham County vs. McCracken County)
Game eight (Apollo vs. Covington Catholic)
Game 10 (1:30 p.m. quarterfinal)
Game 11 (6:30 p.m. quarterfinal)
More info
Here are some helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:
Official tournament program (includes complete rosters and team photos)
List of KHSAA boys’ Sweet Sixteen state champions and tournament scores
List of KHSAA boys’ Sweet Sixteen state tournament records
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments