Mercer County star Seygan Robins named Kentucky Miss Basketball

Mercer County’s Seygan Robins was named Kentucky’s 2018 Miss Basketball during the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation’s Mr. and Miss Basketball ceremony Tuesday at the Lexington Center.

Robins, who’s signed with the University of Louisville, had more than 2,500 points, 800 assists and 500 steals in her career. She was twice named Sweet Sixteen MVP after leading Mercer County to its first and second girls’ state championships in 2017 and 2018. The 2018 team matched a finals record with a 40-point victory Sunday against Mercy Academy.

Mercer County went 127-19 over the last four seasons and won four straight 12th Region titles. It lost in the first round of the 2015 Sweet Sixteen and in the semifinals of the 2016 state tournament before becoming the 11th program to win back-to-back titles, and only the third county school to achieve that feat.

She became the third 12th Region player to win Miss Basketball, joining Rockcastle County’s Sara Hammond (2011) and Laurel County’s Lisa Collins (1980).

ESPN ranks the future Cardinal as a five-star prospect and as the 12th-best guard in the nation.

The first Miss Basketball award was presented in 1976 to Newport’s Donna Murphy.

Previous MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

2017: Lindsey Duvall, Bullitt East

2016: Erin Boley, Elizabethtown

2015: Maci Morris, Bell Co.

2014: Ivy Brown,LaRue Co.

2013: Makayla Epps, Marion Co.

2012: Sydney Moss, Boone Co.

2011: Sara Hammond, Rockcastle Co.

2010: Sarah Beth Barnette, LCA

2009: A’dia Mathies, Iroquois

2008: Tia Gibbs, Butler

2007: Rebecca Gray, Scott Co.

2006: Arnika Brown, Christian Co.

2005: Carly Ormerod, Sacred Heart

2004: Crystal Kelly, Sacred Heart

2003: Megen Gearhart, West Carter

2002: Erica Hallman, Holmes

2001: Katie Schwegmann, Bishop Brossart

2000: Jenni Benningfield, Assumption

1999: Jody Sizemore, Leslie Co.

1998: Beth Vice, Montgomery Co.

1997: Rachel Byars, Union Co.

1996: Jaime Walz, Highlands

1995: Ukari Figgs, Scott Co.

1994: Laurie Townsend, Apollo

1993: Brandi Ashby, Webster Co.

1992: Becky McKinley, Bullitt East

1991: Ida Bowen, Sheldon Clark

1990: Kim Mays, Knox Central

1989: Lisa Harrison, Southern

1988: Kim Pehlke, Doss

1987: Mary Taylor, Marshall Co.

1986: Kris Miller Owensboro Catholic

1985: Brigette Combs, Whitesburg

1984: Carol Parker, Marshall Co.

1983: Clemette Haskins, Warren Central

1982: Connie Goins, Western Hills

1981: Lillie Mason, Olmstead

1980: Lisa Collins, Laurel Co.

1979: Beth Wilkerson, Paris

1978: Irene Moore, Breathitt Co.

1977: Geri Grigsby, McDowell

1976: Donna Murphy, Newport

