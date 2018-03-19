Mercer County star Seygan Robins adds another award to her trophy case

Mercer County senior Seygan Robins, this year’s Miss Basketball winner, was named Kentucky’s Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year on Monday.
Robins, a two-time Sweet Sixteen who’s signed with the University of Louisville, led Mercer County to its second straight girls’ basketball title this season. She averaged 14.6 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Titans, who matched a finals record for margin of victory in their win over Mercy Academy earlier this month.
She finished her career with 2,677 points. Robins recorded more than 800 assists and 500 steals in her career.
Robins is a finalist for the national Gatorade Player of the Year award, which will be announced later. Former Elizabethtown star Erin Boley was the most recent Kentucky girl to win the national award, doing so in 2016. She was the third national winner, joining Southern’s Lisa Harrison (1989) and Highlands’ Jaime Walz (1996).
Never miss a local story.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments