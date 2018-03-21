The 2018 Lexington Herald-Leader All-State boys’ basketball team is here.

Get out the brooms again.

Mercer County senior Trevon Faulkner led the way in voting for the 2018 Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com All-State boys’ basketball team.

Faulkner, who’s signed with Northern Kentucky University, earned the top spot one day after Mercer County star Seygan Robins was the top vote-getter for the girls’ All-State team. The duo also swept Mr. and Miss Basketball this season, the first from the same school to achieve that feat. Faulkner was an All-State Second Team selection the previous two seasons.

Michael Moreno, a junior at Scott County, was the only 2017 First Team-selection who made a repeat appearance. He was the second-leading vote-getter.

CJ Fredrick, this year’s Sweet Sixteen MVP, went from an honorable mention last season to First Team status this year. He was joined on the First Team by several other players who made big leaps from last season: Cooper’s Adam Kunkel (Third Team in 2017), University Heights’ KyKy Tandy (honorable mention), John Hardin’s Mickey Pearson (honorable mention), Corbin’s Andrew Taylor (Second Team), Pendleton County’s Dontaie Allen (Second Team) and Trinity’s Jay Scrubb (honorable mention).

Zion Harmon, who last year as an eighth-grader at Bowling Green was named to the Third Team, made the First Team in his first season at Adair County.

In addition to Moreno, 11th Region players Eric “Boss” Boone (Bryan Station), Kyle Rode (Lexington Christian), Carter Hendricksen (Lexington Christian) and Isaiah Minter (Madison Central) were named to All-State teams. Boone and Rode were selected to the Second Team while Hendricksen and Minter were picked for the Third Team.

Isaiah Cozart (Madison Central), Zan Payne (Lexington Catholic) and Bryce Long (Scott County) were 11th Region players named as honorable mentions.

Scott County’s Billy Hicks was selected as Coach of the Year. Hicks, who led the Cardinals to a 37-2 record and whose team was undefeated against Kentucky teams heading into the state tournament, received 21 votes. Nate Valentine, the head coach at Lexington Christian, finished second with 15 votes. Allen Feldhaus (Madison Central), B.B. King (Knott County Central) and Tim Sullivan (Cooper) were the only other coaches who finished with multiple votes, each receiving two.

Adair County freshman Zion Harmon moved the ball Monday while playing host Scott County. Harmon passed the 2,000 point mark for his varsity career during the game. Matt Goins

2018 BOYS’ ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAM

(Players are listed in order of votes received from 52 boys’ basketball coaches. Polling occurred before the state tournament.)

First Team

Bryan Station's Eric Boone shot Wednesday evening against Henry Clay's Terron Hughes, left, and Andreus Green during the boys' 42nd district tournament at Lexington Christian. Matt Goins

Second Team

Player School Height Class PPG Stephen Fitzgerald Pulaski County 6-4 Sr. 30.2 Detorrion Ware Christian County 6-4 Sr. 31.9 David Johnson Trinity 6-4 Jr. 13.9 Eric “Boss” Boone Bryan Station 6-3 Sr. 19.9 Kyle Rode Lexington Christian 6-5 Jr. 16.2 Markelle Turner Knox Central 6-1 Sr. 21.1 Anthony Wales Fern Creek 5-11 Sr. 15.0 Cooper Robb Scott County 6-2 Sr. 13.9 Caleb Bonny Estill County 6-1 Sr. 19.5 Isaac Caudill Knott County Central 6-3 Sr. 18.7

Lexington Christian Academy's Carter Hendrickson moves to the basket against Lexington Catholic's Zan Payne in the Bueter Gymnasium at Lexington Catholic in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Matt Goins

Third Team

Player School Height Class PPG Deven Stone Wolfe County 6-2 Sr. 24.2 MeKell Burries Newport 6-2 Sr. 21.5 Skyelar Potter Warren Central 6-4 Sr. 23.0 Curt Lewis Valley 6-4 Sr. 25.0 Jake Walter Covington Catholic 7-0 Sr. 11.3 Carter Hendricksen Lexington Christian 6-7 Sr. 18.7 Gerald Gray Pleasure Ridge Park 6-0 Sr. 17.3 Isaiah Minter Madison Central 5-8 Sr. 13.1 J.J. Ramey South Laurel 6-4 Jr. 19.3 Jackson Harlan Clinton County 6-5 Jr. 26.4

Honorable mention

(The next 20 receiving votes, in order of votes received)

Austin Bennett, Buckhorn; Brennan Stanley, Walton-Verona; Keaston Brown, Henry Clay; Andrew Doty, Estill County; Trey Hill, Pleasure Ridge Park; Cobe Penny, Anderson County; Jalen Taulbee, Breathitt County; Noah Back, Perry County Central; Oumar Keita, Cordia; Isaiah Cozart, Madison Central; Zan Payne, Lexington Catholic; Bryce Long, Scott County; Bobby Hale, Russell; Malik Wright, John Hardin; Ahmad Price, Fern Creek; Adam Sizemore, North Laurel; Travis Weaver, Raceland; Connor Guthrie, Mayfield; Pierce Kiesler, St. Xavier; Devin Pendergrass, Butler.