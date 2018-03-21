The 2018 Lexington Herald-Leader All-State boys’ basketball team is here.

Get out the brooms again.
Mercer County senior Trevon Faulkner led the way in voting for the 2018 Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com All-State boys’ basketball team.
Faulkner, who’s signed with Northern Kentucky University, earned the top spot one day after Mercer County star Seygan Robins was the top vote-getter for the girls’ All-State team. The duo also swept Mr. and Miss Basketball this season, the first from the same school to achieve that feat. Faulkner was an All-State Second Team selection the previous two seasons.
Michael Moreno, a junior at Scott County, was the only 2017 First Team-selection who made a repeat appearance. He was the second-leading vote-getter.
CJ Fredrick, this year’s Sweet Sixteen MVP, went from an honorable mention last season to First Team status this year. He was joined on the First Team by several other players who made big leaps from last season: Cooper’s Adam Kunkel (Third Team in 2017), University Heights’ KyKy Tandy (honorable mention), John Hardin’s Mickey Pearson (honorable mention), Corbin’s Andrew Taylor (Second Team), Pendleton County’s Dontaie Allen (Second Team) and Trinity’s Jay Scrubb (honorable mention).
Zion Harmon, who last year as an eighth-grader at Bowling Green was named to the Third Team, made the First Team in his first season at Adair County.
In addition to Moreno, 11th Region players Eric “Boss” Boone (Bryan Station), Kyle Rode (Lexington Christian), Carter Hendricksen (Lexington Christian) and Isaiah Minter (Madison Central) were named to All-State teams. Boone and Rode were selected to the Second Team while Hendricksen and Minter were picked for the Third Team.
Isaiah Cozart (Madison Central), Zan Payne (Lexington Catholic) and Bryce Long (Scott County) were 11th Region players named as honorable mentions.
Scott County’s Billy Hicks was selected as Coach of the Year. Hicks, who led the Cardinals to a 37-2 record and whose team was undefeated against Kentucky teams heading into the state tournament, received 21 votes. Nate Valentine, the head coach at Lexington Christian, finished second with 15 votes. Allen Feldhaus (Madison Central), B.B. King (Knott County Central) and Tim Sullivan (Cooper) were the only other coaches who finished with multiple votes, each receiving two.
2018 BOYS’ ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAM
(Players are listed in order of votes received from 52 boys’ basketball coaches. Polling occurred before the state tournament.)
First Team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
Comment
Trevon Faulkner
Mercer County
6-4
Sr.
26.5
Michael Moreno
Scott County
6-6
Jr.
20.6
CJ Fredrick
Covington Catholic
6-4
Sr.
22.8
Adam Kunkel
Cooper
6-2
Sr.
20.0
Was two-time MVP of Lexington Catholic’s Traditional Bank Holiday Classic
KyKy Tandy
University Heights
6-2
Jr.
30.5
UK has started to keep tabs on guard who has offers from Oklahoma, Florida
Mickey Pearson
John Hardin
6-8
Sr.
25.7
St. Louis signee and Mr. Basketball was a consistent triple-double threat
Andrew Taylor
Corbin
6-4
Sr.
28.6
Furman signee is the state’s third all-time leading scorer
Dontaie Allen
Pendleton County
6-4
Jr.
31.8
Could join Faulkner and Taylor as members of the 3,000-point/1,100-rebound club
Jay Scrubb
Trinity
6-3
Sr.
17.8
Ascended to prominence as a senior to become a Mr. Basketball finalist
Zion Harmon
Adair County
5-9
Fr.
32.7
Freshman who’s played for Team USA led the state in scoring
Second Team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
Stephen Fitzgerald
Pulaski County
6-4
Sr.
30.2
Detorrion Ware
Christian County
6-4
Sr.
31.9
David Johnson
Trinity
6-4
Jr.
13.9
Eric “Boss” Boone
Bryan Station
6-3
Sr.
19.9
Kyle Rode
Lexington Christian
6-5
Jr.
16.2
Markelle Turner
Knox Central
6-1
Sr.
21.1
Anthony Wales
Fern Creek
5-11
Sr.
15.0
Cooper Robb
Scott County
6-2
Sr.
13.9
Caleb Bonny
Estill County
6-1
Sr.
19.5
Isaac Caudill
Knott County Central
6-3
Sr.
18.7
Third Team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
Deven Stone
Wolfe County
6-2
Sr.
24.2
MeKell Burries
Newport
6-2
Sr.
21.5
Skyelar Potter
Warren Central
6-4
Sr.
23.0
Curt Lewis
Valley
6-4
Sr.
25.0
Jake Walter
Covington Catholic
7-0
Sr.
11.3
Carter Hendricksen
Lexington Christian
6-7
Sr.
18.7
Gerald Gray
Pleasure Ridge Park
6-0
Sr.
17.3
Isaiah Minter
Madison Central
5-8
Sr.
13.1
J.J. Ramey
South Laurel
6-4
Jr.
19.3
Jackson Harlan
Clinton County
6-5
Jr.
26.4
Honorable mention
(The next 20 receiving votes, in order of votes received)
Austin Bennett, Buckhorn; Brennan Stanley, Walton-Verona; Keaston Brown, Henry Clay; Andrew Doty, Estill County; Trey Hill, Pleasure Ridge Park; Cobe Penny, Anderson County; Jalen Taulbee, Breathitt County; Noah Back, Perry County Central; Oumar Keita, Cordia; Isaiah Cozart, Madison Central; Zan Payne, Lexington Catholic; Bryce Long, Scott County; Bobby Hale, Russell; Malik Wright, John Hardin; Ahmad Price, Fern Creek; Adam Sizemore, North Laurel; Travis Weaver, Raceland; Connor Guthrie, Mayfield; Pierce Kiesler, St. Xavier; Devin Pendergrass, Butler.
