Mercer County's Trevon Faulkner dribbled against Corbin Saturday during the Jock Sutherland Classic at Lafayette High School.
High School Basketball

The 2018 Lexington Herald-Leader All-State boys’ basketball team is here.

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 21, 2018 09:36 AM

Get out the brooms again.

Mercer County senior Trevon Faulkner led the way in voting for the 2018 Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com All-State boys’ basketball team.

Faulkner, who’s signed with Northern Kentucky University, earned the top spot one day after Mercer County star Seygan Robins was the top vote-getter for the girls’ All-State team. The duo also swept Mr. and Miss Basketball this season, the first from the same school to achieve that feat. Faulkner was an All-State Second Team selection the previous two seasons.

Michael Moreno, a junior at Scott County, was the only 2017 First Team-selection who made a repeat appearance. He was the second-leading vote-getter.

CJ Fredrick, this year’s Sweet Sixteen MVP, went from an honorable mention last season to First Team status this year. He was joined on the First Team by several other players who made big leaps from last season: Cooper’s Adam Kunkel (Third Team in 2017), University Heights’ KyKy Tandy (honorable mention), John Hardin’s Mickey Pearson (honorable mention), Corbin’s Andrew Taylor (Second Team), Pendleton County’s Dontaie Allen (Second Team) and Trinity’s Jay Scrubb (honorable mention).

Zion Harmon, who last year as an eighth-grader at Bowling Green was named to the Third Team, made the First Team in his first season at Adair County.

In addition to Moreno, 11th Region players Eric “Boss” Boone (Bryan Station), Kyle Rode (Lexington Christian), Carter Hendricksen (Lexington Christian) and Isaiah Minter (Madison Central) were named to All-State teams. Boone and Rode were selected to the Second Team while Hendricksen and Minter were picked for the Third Team.

Isaiah Cozart (Madison Central), Zan Payne (Lexington Catholic) and Bryce Long (Scott County) were 11th Region players named as honorable mentions.

Scott County’s Billy Hicks was selected as Coach of the Year. Hicks, who led the Cardinals to a 37-2 record and whose team was undefeated against Kentucky teams heading into the state tournament, received 21 votes. Nate Valentine, the head coach at Lexington Christian, finished second with 15 votes. Allen Feldhaus (Madison Central), B.B. King (Knott County Central) and Tim Sullivan (Cooper) were the only other coaches who finished with multiple votes, each receiving two.

harmon
Adair County freshman Zion Harmon moved the ball Monday while playing host Scott County. Harmon passed the 2,000 point mark for his varsity career during the game.
Matt Goins

2018 BOYS’ ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAM

(Players are listed in order of votes received from 52 boys’ basketball coaches. Polling occurred before the state tournament.)

First Team

Player

School

Height

Class

PPG

Comment

Trevon Faulkner

Mercer County

6-4

Sr.

26.5

Was also an All-State First Team selection in football

Michael Moreno

Scott County

6-6

Jr.

20.6

Led the Cardinals to their first state finals since 2014

CJ Fredrick

Covington Catholic

6-4

Sr.

22.8

Shot better than 60 percent during the Sweet Sixteen

Adam Kunkel

Cooper

6-2

Sr.

20.0

Was two-time MVP of Lexington Catholic’s Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

KyKy Tandy

University Heights

6-2

Jr.

30.5

UK has started to keep tabs on guard who has offers from Oklahoma, Florida

Mickey Pearson

John Hardin

6-8

Sr.

25.7

St. Louis signee and Mr. Basketball was a consistent triple-double threat

Andrew Taylor

Corbin

6-4

Sr.

28.6

Furman signee is the state’s third all-time leading scorer

Dontaie Allen

Pendleton County

6-4

Jr.

31.8

Could join Faulkner and Taylor as members of the 3,000-point/1,100-rebound club

Jay Scrubb

Trinity

6-3

Sr.

17.8

Ascended to prominence as a senior to become a Mr. Basketball finalist

Zion Harmon

Adair County

5-9

Fr.

32.7

Freshman who’s played for Team USA led the state in scoring

boone
Bryan Station's Eric Boone shot Wednesday evening against Henry Clay's Terron Hughes, left, and Andreus Green during the boys' 42nd district tournament at Lexington Christian.
Matt Goins

Second Team

Player

School

Height

Class

PPG

Stephen Fitzgerald

Pulaski County

6-4

Sr.

30.2

Detorrion Ware

Christian County

6-4

Sr.

31.9

David Johnson

Trinity

6-4

Jr.

13.9

Eric “Boss” Boone

Bryan Station

6-3

Sr.

19.9

Kyle Rode

Lexington Christian

6-5

Jr.

16.2

Markelle Turner

Knox Central

6-1

Sr.

21.1

Anthony Wales

Fern Creek

5-11

Sr.

15.0

Cooper Robb

Scott County

6-2

Sr.

13.9

Caleb Bonny

Estill County

6-1

Sr.

19.5

Isaac Caudill

Knott County Central

6-3

Sr.

18.7

Hendricksen
Lexington Christian Academy's Carter Hendrickson moves to the basket against Lexington Catholic's Zan Payne in the Bueter Gymnasium at Lexington Catholic in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
Matt Goins

Third Team

Player

School

Height

Class

PPG

Deven Stone

Wolfe County

6-2

Sr.

24.2

MeKell Burries

Newport

6-2

Sr.

21.5

Skyelar Potter

Warren Central

6-4

Sr.

23.0

Curt Lewis

Valley

6-4

Sr.

25.0

Jake Walter

Covington Catholic

7-0

Sr.

11.3

Carter Hendricksen

Lexington Christian

6-7

Sr.

18.7

Gerald Gray

Pleasure Ridge Park

6-0

Sr.

17.3

Isaiah Minter

Madison Central

5-8

Sr.

13.1

J.J. Ramey

South Laurel

6-4

Jr.

19.3

Jackson Harlan

Clinton County

6-5

Jr.

26.4

Honorable mention

(The next 20 receiving votes, in order of votes received)

Austin Bennett, Buckhorn; Brennan Stanley, Walton-Verona; Keaston Brown, Henry Clay; Andrew Doty, Estill County; Trey Hill, Pleasure Ridge Park; Cobe Penny, Anderson County; Jalen Taulbee, Breathitt County; Noah Back, Perry County Central; Oumar Keita, Cordia; Isaiah Cozart, Madison Central; Zan Payne, Lexington Catholic; Bryce Long, Scott County; Bobby Hale, Russell; Malik Wright, John Hardin; Ahmad Price, Fern Creek; Adam Sizemore, North Laurel; Travis Weaver, Raceland; Connor Guthrie, Mayfield; Pierce Kiesler, St. Xavier; Devin Pendergrass, Butler.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

