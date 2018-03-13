High School Basketball

History made as same school claims Mr. and Miss Basketball awards

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 13, 2018 09:09 PM

For the first time in Kentucky history, winners of both the Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball award came from the same school.

Mercer County’s Trevon Faulkner and Seygan Robins were named Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball, respectively, during the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation’s Mr. and Miss Basketball ceremony Tuesday at the Lexington Center.

Faulkner finished his career as one of only seven boys in KHSAA history to finish with more than 3,000 points and 1,100 rebounds (the minimum amounts to be recorded in the historical records).

Robins scored more had more than 2,500 points, 800 assists and 500 steals in her career. She was twice named Sweet Sixteen MVP after leading Mercer County to its first and second girls’ state championships in 2017 and 2018. The 2018 team matched a finals record with a 40-point victory Sunday against Mercy Academy.

It was the first time that Mr. and Miss Basketball winners both came out of the same region since 2005, when Jeffersontown’s Domonic Tilford and Sacred Heart’s Carly Ormerod won out of the 7th Region (Jeffersontown now plays in the 6th Region). It was the third overall time that’s happened; Apollo’s Rex Chapman and Owensboro Catholic’s Kris Miller swept for the 3rd Region in 1986.

The first Mr. Basketball award was presented in 1954 to Lafayette’s Vernon Hatton. Miss Basketball began in 1976; Newport’s Donna Murphy won the inaugural award.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

