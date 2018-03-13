History made as same school claims Mr. and Miss Basketball awards

For the first time in Kentucky history, winners of both the Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball award came from the same school.
Mercer County’s Trevon Faulkner and Seygan Robins were named Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball, respectively, during the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation’s Mr. and Miss Basketball ceremony Tuesday at the Lexington Center.
Faulkner finished his career as one of only seven boys in KHSAA history to finish with more than 3,000 points and 1,100 rebounds (the minimum amounts to be recorded in the historical records).
Robins scored more had more than 2,500 points, 800 assists and 500 steals in her career. She was twice named Sweet Sixteen MVP after leading Mercer County to its first and second girls’ state championships in 2017 and 2018. The 2018 team matched a finals record with a 40-point victory Sunday against Mercy Academy.
It was the first time that Mr. and Miss Basketball winners both came out of the same region since 2005, when Jeffersontown’s Domonic Tilford and Sacred Heart’s Carly Ormerod won out of the 7th Region (Jeffersontown now plays in the 6th Region). It was the third overall time that’s happened; Apollo’s Rex Chapman and Owensboro Catholic’s Kris Miller swept for the 3rd Region in 1986.
The first Mr. Basketball award was presented in 1954 to Lafayette’s Vernon Hatton. Miss Basketball began in 1976; Newport’s Donna Murphy won the inaugural award.
Previous Mr. Basketball winners
2017: Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar
2016: Carson Williams, Owen Co.
2015: Camron Justice, Knott Co. Central
2014: Quentin Snider, Ballard
2013: Dominique Hawkins, Madison Central
2012: Nathan Dieudonne, Trinity
2011: Anthony Hickey, Christian Co.
2010: Elisha Justice, Shelby Valley
2009: Jon Hood, Madisonville
2008: Darius Miller, Mason Co.
2007: Steffphon Pettigrew, Elizabethtown
2006: Walt Allen, South Laurel
2005: Domonic Tilford, Jeffersontown
2004: Chris Lofton, Mason Co.
2003: Ross Neltner, Highlands
2002: Brandon Stockton, Glasgow
2001: Josh Carrier, Bowling Green
2000: Scott Hundley, Scott Co.
1999: Rick Jones, Scott Co.
1998: J.R. VanHoose, Paintsville
1997: Brandon Davenport, Owensboro
1996: Daymeon Fishback, Greenwood
1995: Charles Thomas, Harlan
1994: Elton Scott, Marion Co.
1993: Jason Osborne, Male
1992: Tick Rogers, Hart Co.
1991: Jermaine Brown, Fairdale
1990: Dwayne Morton, Central
1989: Allan Houston, Ballard
1988: Richie Farmer, Clay Co.
1987: John Pelphrey, Paintsville
1986: Rex Chapman, Apollo
1985: Tony Kimbro, Seneca
1984: Steve Miller, Henry Clay
1983: Winston Bennett, Male
1982: Todd May, Virgie
1981: Phil Cox, Cawood
1980: Ervin Stepp, Phelps
1979: Dirk Minniefield, Lafayette
1978: Doug Schloemer, Holmes
1977: Jeff Lamp, Ballard
1976: Darrell Griffith, Male
1975: Dom Fucci, Tates Creek
1974: Jack Givens, Bryan Station
1973: Wesley Cox, Male
1972: Jerry Thruston, Owensboro
1971: Jimmy Dan Conner, Anderson Co.
1970: Robert Brooks, Madison
1969: Ron King, Central
1968: Terry Davis, Shelby Co.
1967: Jim McDaniels, Allen Co.
1966: Mike Casey, Shelby Co.
1965: Butch Beard, Breckinridge Co.
1964: Wes Unseld, Seneca
1963: Mike Redd, Seneca
1962: Mike Silliman, St. Xavier
1961: Randy Embry, Owensboro
1960: Jeff Mullins, Lafayette
1959: Pat Doyle, North Marshall
1958: Harry Todd, Earlington
1958: Ralph Richardson, Russell Co.
1957: Billy Ray Lickert, Lafayette
1956: Kelly Coleman, Wayland
1955: Kenny Kuhn, Male
1954: Vernon Hatton, Lafayette
Previous MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS
2017: Lindsey Duvall, Bullitt East
2016: Erin Boley, Elizabethtown
2015: Maci Morris, Bell Co.
2014: Ivy Brown,LaRue Co.
2013: Makayla Epps, Marion Co.
2012: Sydney Moss, Boone Co.
2011: Sara Hammond, Rockcastle Co.
2010: Sarah Beth Barnette, LCA
2009: A’dia Mathies, Iroquois
2008: Tia Gibbs, Butler
2007: Rebecca Gray, Scott Co.
2006: Arnika Brown, Christian Co.
2005: Carly Ormerod, Sacred Heart
2004: Crystal Kelly, Sacred Heart
2003: Megen Gearhart, West Carter
2002: Erica Hallman, Holmes
2001: Katie Schwegmann, Bishop Brossart
2000: Jenni Benningfield, Assumption
1999: Jody Sizemore, Leslie Co.
1998: Beth Vice, Montgomery Co.
1997: Rachel Byars, Union Co.
1996: Jaime Walz, Highlands
1995: Ukari Figgs, Scott Co.
1994: Laurie Townsend, Apollo
1993: Brandi Ashby, Webster Co.
1992: Becky McKinley, Bullitt East
1991: Ida Bowen, Sheldon Clark
1990: Kim Mays, Knox Central
1989: Lisa Harrison, Southern
1988: Kim Pehlke, Doss
1987: Mary Taylor, Marshall Co.
1986: Kris Miller Owensboro Catholic
1985: Brigette Combs, Whitesburg
1984: Carol Parker, Marshall Co.
1983: Clemette Haskins, Warren Central
1982: Connie Goins, Western Hills
1981: Lillie Mason, Olmstead
1980: Lisa Collins, Laurel Co.
1979: Beth Wilkerson, Paris
1978: Irene Moore, Breathitt Co.
1977: Geri Grigsby, McDowell
1976: Donna Murphy, Newport
