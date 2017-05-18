Lexington not the only winner as state football finals make move to UK

It should surprise no one that Lexington high school football coaches are thrilled about the state finals moving to the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.
Lafayette Coach Eric Shaw, whose program became the first in Fayette County history to play in back-to-back championship games in 2015 and 2016, can see the new finals site from the press box of the Generals’ James Ishmael Stadium. That’s a much quicker drive than the 2 1/2-hour haul to Bowling Green his team made the last two seasons.
Western Kentucky was a great host, Shaw said, but you can’t beat a 3-mile drive.
“I’m under the impression that this move to UK and Lexington will benefit more teams than in the past,” said Shaw, who admitted that he’s not as geographically savvy being from Florida. “ ... “If it was here the last couple of years, it would have been a big thing for us cause we would have had the whole city of Lexington behind us. And that’s the way it’s gonna be now, whoever makes it from the city, at least for the next two years.”
Using Google Maps, the total combined distance driven for every 2016 finals participant from its school building to Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium was about 1,750 miles. Had the same schools driven to Lexington for the finals last season, the distance covered would have been about 1,140 miles, with the only two schools seeing an increase in travel being Bowling Green and Franklin-Simpson, which are near WKU’s campus.
I think Lexington’s gonna make a push to make sure it doesn’t go anywhere. It’s gonna benefit this city, it’s gonna benefit the high schools, it’s gonna benefit everybody.
Eric Shaw, Lafayette head coach
Mileage numbers over the last five seasons show that Lexington would have been a faster trip for the majority of finals teams to make than was Bowling Green. In all five seasons, the difference between actual distance traveled and hypothetical distance traveled was at least 300 miles.
It would be difficult to strip UK of the games after its two-year commitment if cost of travel is as important as schools often contend. Of course, fan turnout and sponsorship support are vital factors as well. Shaw doesn’t think it’ll be hard to rally support around town.
“I think Lexington’s gonna make a push to make sure it doesn’t go anywhere,” Shaw said. “It’s gonna benefit this city, it’s gonna benefit the high schools, it’s gonna benefit everybody. ... It will raise energy in the city knowing that if you’re fortunate enough to make it there, you don’t have to go far from it. Playing in front of family and friends is a big benefit. It will be motivating factor.”
In addition to echoing Shaw’s comments about having the opportunity to play close to home, Frederick Douglass Coach Brian Landis said it’s great for Kentucky high school football to be “moving to one of the nicest facilities in the country.”
Mark Perry, Lexington Catholic’s head coach, loves that his college alma mater has shown increasing commitment to high school football in the state.
“A lot of kids dream of being a Wildcat and playing in that stadium, so to have the finals here and it centrally located, I think it makes a ton of sense,” Perry said. “ ... Coach (Mark) Stoops, Mitch Barnhart, those guys did a really good job of putting the right package together to make that all work out.”
Scott County, the only school in the area to have won the big-school title in the last 25 years, will be in the championship conversation in 2017. Coach Jim McKee has heard nothing but “super positive feedback” from fans, families and players regarding the move to Kroger Field.
His goals remain unchanged.
“My focus is doing everything we can to make our school’s fifth appearance in the finals whether its played on Mars or at UK,” McKee said via text message.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
State football distance traveled
The chart below includes real mileage figures (travel to WKU’s Houchens-L.T. Smith Stadium, rounded) for the state football finalists since 2012 along with hypothetical mileage traveled to Kroger Field by the same finalists in the same years. Mileage was tabulated using Google Maps.
2016 real
2016 hypo
2015 real
2015 hypo
2014 real
2014 hypo
2013 real
2013 hypo
2012 real
2012 hypo
Beechwood
208
80
208
80
x
x
x
x
x
x
Belfry
288
163
288
163
288
163
288
163
288
163
Bowling Green
3
173
3
173
x
x
3
173
3
173
Caldwell County
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
104
211
Central (Louisville)
114
80
x
x
114
80
x
x
114
80
Christian Academy (Louisville)
132
67
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
Cooper
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
201
75
Danville
121
34
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
DeSales
x
x
x
109
82
109
82
x
x
Dixie Heights
x
x
x
x
206
78
x
x
x
x
Fairview
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
272
119
Franklin-Simpson
22
154
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
Graves County
x
x
x
x
159
266
x
x
x
x
Hazard
204
116
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
Highlands
217
89
217
89
217
89
Johnson Central
268
115
268
115
x
x
x
x
x
x
Lafayette
153
3
153
3
x
x
x
x
x
x
Lexington Catholic
x
x
153
3
x
x
x
x
x
x
M.L. Collins
x
x
x
x
x
x
133
54
133
54
Male
x
x
108
78
x
x
x
x
x
x
Mayfield
x
x
159
266
159
266
159
266
159
266
Meade County
x
x
x
x
x
x
86
115
x
x
Newport C.C.
x
x
217
89
217
89
217
89
217
89
Owensboro
x
x
x
x
70
177
x
x
x
x
Pikeville
x
x
265
141
x
x
x
x
x
x
PRP
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
119
87
Pulaski County
112
78
112
78
112
78
112
78
x
x
Scott County
x
x
x
x
x
x
161
20
x
x
South Warren
x
x
8
162
x
x
x
x
x
x
Trinity
120
75
x
x
120
75
x
x
120
75
Wayne County
x
x
x
x
x
x
104
104
x
x
Williamsburg
x
x
x
x
239
111
239
111
x
x
Total Distance
1745
1138
1942
1351
2010
1554
1540
1181
1659
1318
Comments