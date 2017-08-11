The top 10 high school football teams in each of Kentucky’s six classes

Preseason polls
Let’s get straight to it — here are the top 10 teams in each of Kentucky’s six football classifications, as voted on by coaches in the Herald-Leader’s preseason poll, with their 2016 record and a fact supplied by sportswriter Josh Moore.
CLASS A
School
2016 record
Something to know
1. Beechwood
14-1 (champs)
Tigers return 7 offensive, 8 defensive starters from last year’s title squad
2. Hazard
12-3
Cory Smith was 95 yards shy of a 3,000-yard rushing season as a junior
3. Ky. Country Day
10-3
Senior tight end Josh Lifson committed to Air Force late last month
4. Paintsville
13-1
Paintsville’s recently renovated locker room is among the sharpest in the state
5. Russellville
12-2
Panthers have had just one losing record under John Myers (his first season in 2004)
6. Pikeville
10-3
Quarterback Wyatt Battaile decided to forego his senior season on the football field
7. Lou. Holy Cross
7-5
College-level linebacker Mario Convenuto also rushed for 1,100 yards last year
8. Raceland
10-3
Fifteen seniors graduated from last year’s edition of the Rams
9. Bracken County
8-3
Several key players return from team that put together a historic season in 2016
10. Paris
5-6
Sixth-year coach Brian Washington suffered his first losing season last year
CLASS 2A
School
2016 record
Something to know
1. Louisville Christian
14-1 (champs)
Two-way junior star Milton Wright holds offers from UK, Louisville
2. Mayfield
13-1
Strong line and deep receiving corp should have Cards back in title hunt
3. DeSales
10-3
Former Central head coach Ty Scroggins is now an assistant here
4. Danville
12-3
Ads lost prolific passer Zach Dampier but return leading rusher Don Harris
5. Lexington Christian
12-1
Workhorse Dillon Wheatley is among state’s most underrated college propsects
6. Owensboro Catholic
11-2
7. Newport Central Catholic
7-6
Junior Kyle Kelly led team in rushing (821 yards, 14 TDs) last season
8. Somerset
7-5
Briar Jumpers haven’t reached regional since 2013
9. Covington Holy Cross
10-4
10. Glasgow
8-3
Junior lineman Tanner Bowles’ offers include UK, LSU, Louisville
CLASS 3A
School
2016 record
Something to know
1. Belfry
14-1 (champs)
Pirates last year became sixth program to win at least four straight titles
2. Corbin
12-2
Belfry ended the Redhounds’ season each of the last two years
3. Lexington Catholic
7-6
The Knights host Lafayette and travel to LCA in back-to-back weeks
4. Boyle County
7-5
Sophomore Reese Smith a difference-maker on both sides
5. Elizabethtown
10-4
Panthers won region title with only 28 varsity players last year
6. Central
9-6
Championship-level program welcomes new coach Marvin Dantzler
7. Caldwell County
8-5
Star QB Shane Burns forgoing senior season to focus on baseball
8. Russell
10-2
The Red Devils’ last opponent the last three seasons was Belfry
9. Garrard County
5-6
Senior linebacker Josh Warren had 85 tackles last year as a junior
10. Western Hills
7-4
Wolverines seek first back-to-back winning seasons since 2008-2009
CLASS 4A
School
2016 record
Something to know
1. Johnson Central
14-1 (champs)
Golden Eagles brought school its first team title ever last December
2. Franklin-Simpson
14-1
Wildcats went undefeated ... until last year’s finals in Bowling Green
3. Wayne County
11-3
Cards should get strong tests early from Pulaski County and Boyle County
4. Hopkinsville
10-2
Incumbent QB Jalen Johnson transferred to a Louisville basketball prep school
5. Ashland Blazer
9-4
Leading passer, rusher Braxton Ratliff returns for 2016 region finalist
6. Shelby County
11-2
All the Rockets’ wins were part of a streak beginning their second game last year
7. Collins
7-5
Nesean Roseberry could become school’s all-time leading rusher this season
8. John Hardin
9-5
Former Western Hills coach Chris Engstrand now at the Bulldogs’ helm
9. Franklin County
4-7
Junior Tre Simmons will be a go-to receiving threat and run the ball a bit
10. Spencer County
8-4
Linebacker Kadin Smith (Purdue) is the program’s first Power Five commit, ever
CLASS 5A
School
2016 record
Something to know
1. Bowling Green
15-0 (champs)
Purples have won 27 straight games coming into this season
2. Christian County
9-3
Kolbe Langhi (2,425 yards, 23 TDs) is among state’s best returning passers
3. Fern Creek
11-3
Tigers’ 28 seniors this year are the most in program history
4. South Warren
9-4
Junior linebacker Jacob Lacey recently committed to Notre Dame
5. Pulaski County
12-3
Lineman Zack Ferris (Marshall) is Maroons’ first FBS-level recruit in history
6. Owensboro
10-3
Red Devils lost to eventual champs across two classes the last four years
7. Covington Catholic
9-4
Permanent lights have been installed heading into team’s 50th anniversary
8. Doss
6-6
Star receiver Terez Traynor sidelined for most of season with a broken leg
9. Highlands
3-8
Last year was program’s first losing season since 1955
10. South Oldham
12-2
Dragons advanced to state semifinals for the first time in 2016
CLASS 6A
School
2016 record
Something to know
1. Trinity
15-0 (champs)
Rocks haven’t lost to an in-state team outside of Louisville since 2004 (Dixie Heights)
2. St. Xavier
10-4
Trinity, whom they couldn’t meet until finals, ended Tigers’ season last three years
3. Scott County
11-3
Cardinals haven’t lost a district game since the 2014 regular season
4. Male
10-3
Bulldogs reached at least the regional round three of the last four seasons
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
7-5
Cornerback/receiver Shannon Bishop committed to WKU in July
6. Simon Kenton
11-2
Pioneers’ first three games — Meade County, Bryan Station, Conner — are on the road
7. Lafayette
13-2
Senior-to-be Cameron Morgan led Generals in rushing (1,627 yards) in 2016
8. Manual
9-3
Only Male, St. X and Trinity have beaten Crimsons the last four years
9. Ryle
12-1
Bruising rusher Jake Chisholm should be in Mr. Football mix
10. McCracken County
7-4
Marc Clark is program’s third coach in fifth year of existence
