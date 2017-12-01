Record crowd shows up for Lexington’s first state football final in four decades

More Videos 0:47 Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year Pause 0:28 See the first high school touchdown in Kroger Field history 2:00 St. X vs. Trinity: A rivalry worth experiencing 1:29 Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:00 Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road? 1:41 John Calipari thinks Kentucky can be a great defensive team 0:56 Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad 0:41 PJ Washington’s road to improvement 1:05 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See the first high school touchdown in Kroger Field history Beechwood running back James Davis scored the first high school touchdown in the history of Kroger Field on Friday, December 1, 2017. It was the first time the KHSAA championship games were held in Lexington since 1976. Beechwood running back James Davis scored the first high school touchdown in the history of Kroger Field on Friday, December 1, 2017. It was the first time the KHSAA championship games were held in Lexington since 1976. jmoore@herald-leader.com

