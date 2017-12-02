Madison Southern's Carter Smith runs against Covington Catholic in the Class 5A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017.
High School Football

Another attendance record shattered at the high school football finals

By Josh Moore

December 02, 2017 10:21 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Covington Catholic closed the door on Madison Southern’s unprecedented postseason run, handing the Eagles a 49-13 loss in the Class 5A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship Saturday night at Kroger Field.

CovCath finished its season undefeated and with its seventh championship in as many finals appearances.

BOX SCORE: COVINGTON CATHOLIC 49, MADISON SOUTHERN 13

The Colonels (15-0) put a running clock into effect on a 60-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Mayer to Casey McGinnins with 48 seconds left in the third quarter.

Mayer, a CovCath senior who’s committed to Miami (Ohio), finished 11 of 15 for 337 yards and three TDs. He also rushed nine times for 77 yards and three TDs.

171202PREPFBCLASS5Amg005
The announced attendance of 10,646 set a new Class 5A attendance record, topping the previous mark of 9,104 in 2012 when Bowling Green defeated Cooper, 34-20, at Western Kentucky University’s Houchens/L.T. Smith Stadium.

Hungry for more high school football? Click here to watch “Opening Drive,” the Herald-Leader’s mini-series documenting the inaugural season for one of Kentucky’s newest high school football programs.

Josh Moore: @HLpreps

