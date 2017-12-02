Another attendance record shattered at the high school football finals

Covington Catholic closed the door on Madison Southern’s unprecedented postseason run, handing the Eagles a 49-13 loss in the Class 5A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship Saturday night at Kroger Field.
CovCath finished its season undefeated and with its seventh championship in as many finals appearances.
BOX SCORE: COVINGTON CATHOLIC 49, MADISON SOUTHERN 13
The Colonels (15-0) put a running clock into effect on a 60-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Mayer to Casey McGinnins with 48 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mayer, a CovCath senior who’s committed to Miami (Ohio), finished 11 of 15 for 337 yards and three TDs. He also rushed nine times for 77 yards and three TDs.
The announced attendance of 10,646 set a new Class 5A attendance record, topping the previous mark of 9,104 in 2012 when Bowling Green defeated Cooper, 34-20, at Western Kentucky University’s Houchens/L.T. Smith Stadium.
