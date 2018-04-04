The Legends open their season Thursday. See what’s new in the dugout and at the stadium.

The Lexington Legends will open the 2018 season against the Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The Legends, Class A affiliate of the 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals, will be looking to bounce back from a tough 2017 campaign that saw them finish next to last in the South Atlantic League’s Southern Division.
On paper, it appears the Legends could be a threat to skyrocket up the standings this season. During Media Day on Tuesday, the team introduced a roster that could potentially give fans a glimpse into Major League Baseball’s future. It also introduced a slew of new features at Whitaker Bank Ballpark that fans should find enticing — from new culinary delights to augmented reality (more on that later).
Here are a few things fans can expect to see at Legends games this year, both on the field and around the stadium.
Youth movement
The Legends’ opening day roster will feature five 19-year-olds. Manager Scott Thorman wondered if that was “some kind of record.”
“Anytime you can put five 19-year-olds on the field that speaks volumes to the type of talent that we have here,” said Thorman, who is entering his second year at the helm. “The Kansas City Royals are extremely excited about our young guys. ... we have some very young, very talented, high-profile players.”
Among that high-profile group are six of the first 10 players chosen by the Royals in last year’s Major League Baseball Draft. Four of the top five prospects in the Royals’ organization will begin their season in Lexington. Three of those four are newcomers to the Legends. Michael Gigliotti, ranked the No. 5 prospect for the Royals, returns after spending the last month of the 2017 season in Lexington after being called up from Rookie League-Burlington (N.C.).
Offensive potential
Gigliotti figures to be a centerpiece of the Legends’ lineup after flashing impressive prowess at the plate in his first professional season. He finished 2017 batting .320 with four home runs and 38 RBI after being drafted in the fourth round. But during Media Day, Gigliotti was more interested in talking about a newcomer than talking about himself.
“One of the best parts of spring ball has been watching Matias play,” Gigliotti said.
He was referring to Seuly Matias, a 19-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic who is the third-ranked prospect for the Royals. Matias made his professional debut in the Arizona League at age 17. He tied for the league lead in home runs that season. Last year in Rookie League ball with Burlington, Matias had seven home runs and 36 RBI.
Gigliotti said Matias has been putting on a show at the plate.
“I’m pretty sure he can hit the ball 900 feet against the wind,” Gigliotti said. “And not only that, it’s pretty impressive watching him throw out a runner.”
Gigliotti expects offense to be an evident strength for the Legends early on.
“We’ve got a lot of big bats and that’s pretty exciting,” he said. “So if we all play together as a team and keep in mind what we need to do as a team to win, your numbers are gonna be there at the end of the year.”
New grub, new games
Fans will have a couple of new dining options at Whitaker Bank Ballpark this season. The Legends have added items from Donato’s Pizza and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. And the new features extend well beyond the concession-stand realm.
Folks looking to supplement their baseball experience with extra entertainment will have plenty of options. The Legends have added a bungee machine, which team president and CEO Andy Shea says is “absolutely awesome for the kids.”
The team is also dipping its toes into the virtual reality craze with a machine that will simulate the experience of stepping onto the field and jumping into the action. Shea said fans will wear a headset that makes it appear as if they are standing at home plate swinging for the fences.
Also, perhaps taking a page from the popularity of the “Pokemon Go” cell phone app, Shea said the Legends have been working with a local company to develop an “augmented reality game where kids and other people will be able to participate on their phones and find player cards and stuff like that throughout the facility.”
“We just want to continue to reinvest in the kids that come to the ballpark,” Shea said. “That’s what it’s all about for us is the families and the kids. We want to be able to provide as much cool and contemporary entertainment as we can.”
Thursday
Legends season opener
Who: Lexington vs. Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs
When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington
Live audio broadcast: MILB.com
Weather: The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and 52 degrees at game time but no chance of precipitation.
Tickets: Prices range from $6 to $25.
