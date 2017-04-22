Doug O’Neill looking for more Keeneland magic leading up to Kentucky Derby

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments Pause 1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:55 Premature baby hippo Fiona hits growth milestones 0:32 Kash Daniel: Don't be the best Dick Butkus 0:58 John Schlarman on O-Line signees 1:55 Jefferson Davis presenter defends Capitol statue of Confederate president 0:41 Doug O'Neill on keeping Irap at Keeneland 2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Trainer Doug O'Neill trained Nyquist at Keeneland before his Kentucky Derby win last year. He's using the same approach this year with Toyota Blue Grass Stakes winner Irap. jclay@herald-leader.com