Todd Pletcher set to be all-time leader in Kentucky Derby starters. Now if only he had more wins.

If at least four of his five Kentucky Derby-eligible horses make it to the starting gate on May 6 then trainer Todd Pletcher will pass D. Wayne Lukas for the most total entries in the history of the Run for the Roses.
“That only means something if I had as many winners as he’s had,” cracked Pletcher on Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs.
The legendary Lukas has entered 48 horses in the Kentucky Derby with four taking the blanket of roses after hitting the finish line first.
Pletcher, a former Lukas assistant, has placed 45 in the starting gate for the Derby with only one first-place finish, that coming from Super Saver back in 2010.
Most Kentucky Derby starters: D. Wayne Lukas, 48; Todd Pletcher, 45; Bob Baffert, 27; “Derby Dick” Thompson, 26; Nick Zito, 26.
Still, Pletcher is always right back trying year after year. Since 2000, he missed the Derby just once, in 2003. In both 2007 and 2013 he sent out five entries for the mile-and-a-quarter race. Lukas in 1996 and Nick Zito in 2005 are the only other trainers to have as many as five entries in a single Derby.
Pletcher could send another quintet again this year, including the impressive Florida Derby winner Always Dreaming; Wood Memorial runner-up Battalion Runner; Tampa Bay Derby winner Tapwrit; Louisiana Derby runner-up Patch and Rebel Stakes winner Malagacy.
If not a fabulous five, it is at the least formidable.
“We’re optimistic,” Pletcher said.
A quick rundown.
Always Dreaming: His 5-length romp in the Florida Derby was arguably the most impressive of all the Kentucky Derby preps. The winning time of 1:47.47 especially turned heads.
“Any time you run a sub 1:48 for a mile and an eighth that’s pretty rare territory,” Pletcher said.
The Florida Derby has produced 23 Kentucky Derby winners, including Nyquist last year. And the son of Bodemeister (second in the 2012 Kentucky Derby), Always Dreaming is three-for-three since coming to Pletcher’s barn.
Always Dreaming will enter the @KentuckyDerby having won three straight by a combined margin of 20 ½ lengths. #AlwaysDreaming pic.twitter.com/Ew4ZwRrQfQ— Always Dreaming (@DreamingColt) April 24, 2017
Battalion Runner: Pletcher pointed out the Wood Memorial was Battalion Runner’s first race in 64 days and first at a mile-and-an-eighth. The son of Unbridled’s Song led in the stretch before being passed by winner Irish War Cry.
“We think that race could help him out,” Pletcher said.
Battalion Runner had won two of three starts before the Wood. And remember, Unbridled’s Song also sired current Breeders’ Cup Classic and Dubai World Cup champ Arrogate.
Tapwrit: After winning the Tampa Bay Derby, Tapwrit failed to show up in the April 8 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, finishing fifth.
“He didn’t fire at all that day,” Pletcher said.
Mike Tirico takes over for Tom Hammond on NBC’s Triple Crown coverage
Pletcher has seen horses follow clunkers with standouts, however. In 2006, Bluegrass Cat ran a dull fourth in the Blue Grass only to bounce back with a strong second to Barbaro in the Kentucky Derby.
Patch: The Calumet homebred has shown tons of talent in just three career starts despite suffering an unexplained injury last year that cost him his left eye.
He finished second in his debut, broke his maiden by 1 ¾ lengths on Feb. 18 then ran second to Girvin in the Louisiana Derby, his first stakes start.
Pletcher admits seasoning is an issue, but thinks stamina won’t be. Sire Union Rags won the Belmont and Patch is out of an A.P. Indy mare. A.P. Indy also won the Belmont.
"Very pleased. Huge effort for only his third start." - trainer Todd Pletcher re: PATCH's runner-up effort in #LaDerby17 pic.twitter.com/z8E1AAbAlc— Michael Adolphson (@AdolphsonRacing) April 2, 2017
Malagacy: He was a perfect three-for-three after winning the Rebel on March 18 by 2 lengths, but distance may have been an issue in the Arkansas Derby where Malagacy ran fifth.
His sire, Shackleford, won the 2011 Preakness and that race’s shorter distance might be more to Malagacy’s liking.
“Malagacy is here and training but no definite plans have been made,” Pletcher said Tuesday. “We want to see how he works over the track. I thought he galloped well this morning.”
To be fair, of Pletcher’s 45 Derby entries, only one left the gate at odds better than 6-1. (That was Dunkirk at $5.20-to-1 in 2009). Bad luck in back-to-back years caused him to scratch the probable Derby favorite because of illness (Uncle Mo in 2010) or injury (Eskendereya in 2011).
“Everything’s challenging in this business,” he said Tuesday. “The main thing is your horses stay healthy.”
You have to be in it to win it.
Todd Pletcher’s 45 Kentucky Derby entrants
Year
Horse
Jockey
Finish
Odds
2000
Impeachment
Craig Perret
3
$6.20
2000
More Than Ready
John Velazquez
4
$11.30
2000
Trippi
Jorge Chavez
11
$6.20
2000
Graeme Hall
Shane Sellers
19
$46.30
2001
Invisible Ink
John Velazquez
2
$55.00
2001
Balto Star
Mark Guidry
14
$8.30
2002
Wild Horses
Rene Douglas
18
$58.50
2004
Limehouse
Jose Santos
4
$41.70
2004
Pollard's Vision
John Velazquez
17
$24.50
2005
Flower Alley
Jorge Chavez
9
$41.30
2005
Coin Silver
Patrick Valenzuela
12
$38.60
2005
Bandini
John Velazquez
19
$6.80
2006
Bluegrass Cat
Ramon Dominguez
2
$30.00
2006
Keyed Entry
Patrick Valenzuela
20
$28.80
2007
Circular Quay
John Velazquez
6
$11.40
2007
Any Given Sunday
Garrett Gomez
8
$13.60
2007
Sam P.
Ramon Dominguez
9
$43.70
2007
Scat Daddy
Edgar Prado
18
$7.20
2007
Cowtown Cat
Fernando Jara
20
$19.80
2008
Cowboy Cal
John Velazquez
9
$39.20
2008
Monba
Ramon Dominguez
20
$31.60
2009
Join in the Dance
Chris Decarlo
7
$51.40
2009
Dunkirk
Edgar Prado
11
$5.20
2009
Advice
Rene Douglas
13
$49.00
2010
Super Saver
Calvin Borel
1
$8.00
2010
Mission Impazible
Rajiv Maragh
9
$16.70
2010
Devil May Care
John Velazquez
10
$10.90
2010
Discreetly Mine
Javier Castellano
13
$31.60
2011
Stay Thirsty
Ramon Dominguez
12
$17.20
2012
El Padrino
Rafael Bejarano
13
$29.40
2012
Gemologist
Javier Castellano
16
$8.60
2013
Revolutionary
Calvin Borel
3
$6.40
2013
Charming Kitten
Edgar Prado
9
$33.20
2013
Overanalyze
Rafael Bejarano
11
$16.20
2013
Palace Malice
Mike Smith
12
$23.70
2013
Verrazano
John Velazquez
14
$8.70
2014
Danza
Joe Bravo
3
$8.70
2014
We Miss Artie
Javier Castellano
10
$27.60
2014
Intense Holiday
John Velazquez
12
$14.10
2014
Vinceremos
Joseph Rocco
17
$49.70
2015
Materiality
Javier Castellano
6
$11.50
2015
Itsaknockout
Luis Saez
9
$30.60
2015
Carpe Diem
John Velazquez
10
$7.70
2016
Destin
Javier Castellano
6
$18.00
2016
Outwork
John Velazquez
14
$26.50
Kentucky Derby
When: May 6
Post time: 6:34 p.m.
Where: Churchill Downs
TV: NBC-18
Pletcher’s 2017 contingent
Todd Pletcher trains five horses who could run in this year’s Kentucky Derby (listed with ranking on the Derby points leaderboard and Derby points):
7. Always Dreaming, 100
12. Tapwrit, 54
13. Malagacy, 50
18. Patch, 40
19. Battalion Runner, 40
