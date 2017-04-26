Will Girvin, the points leader, make it to the Kentucky Derby?

Just a little more than a week from the Kentucky Derby, the biggest mystery for the 143rd running centers around the horse at the top of the leaderboard.
That would be Girvin, who depending on your news source may or may not be injured, may or may not be wearing Z-bar shoes, may or may not have come to Keeneland just to use the synthetic training track and may or may not be holding his final workout on Saturday.
One of those news sources may or may not be 32-year-old trainer Joe Sharp, who is the husband of jockey Rosie Napravnik and who as of Wednesday was not saying much about the condition of his prized 3-year-old, who leads the Derby point standings with 150.
Our exclusive story on Girvin. He's training in Z-bar shoes, final work now delayed to Sat (FREE) https://t.co/2LpCmLLZeV via @DRFInsidePost— Jay Privman (@DRFPrivman) April 26, 2017
Amid growing speculation about the health of the horse, the Daily Racing Form’s Jay Privman reported Wednesday that Instagram video taken at Keeneland showed Girvin was wearing Z-bar shoes, which are used for various hoof problems.
When reached by the DRF, Sharp said, “He’s never raced in Z-bars, so that wouldn’t be accurate anyway.”
The Form reported that after a follow-up question the phone line went dead and Sharp did not answer return calls. He did send a text message saying the horse is at Keeneland and is working Saturday.
If so, that would be the third schedule change for Girvin since Sharp moved his potential first Kentucky Derby horse from Churchill Downs’ Trackside Training Facility to Keeneland last week. At the time, Sharp said the forecast for rain was the reason for the move and the horse would probably work at Keeneland that weekend.
Then the work was scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m. At 7:30 that morning, however, Sharp took the horse out for a jog, then returned him to his barn without speaking to reporters. Finally, about 90 minutes later, Sharp told two reporters that Girvin would remain at Keeneland and work Friday.
“We just decided we’re going to work him Friday,” said the trainer. “Just one solid work going into the Derby instead of trying to squeeze like two half-miles in. We’ll probably go five-eighths or three-quarters eight days out.”
That seemed strange considering Girvin has worked just once since winning the Louisiana Derby on April 1, his third win in four lifetime starts. That work came April 15 at Trackside, where Girvin went a half-mile in a quick 47.80 seconds. His worktab has been empty since.
#KyDerby 143 hope Girvin (outside) worked 4f in :47.80 (fast) under @RosieNapravnik at Trackside. :11.60, :23, :35.20 &— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 15, 2017
out 1:02.80 (Coady) pic.twitter.com/UZ0KoEJDXE
Appearing on the National Thoroughbred Racing Association teleconference on Tuesday, Sharp insisted Girvin is “the same Girvin, absolutely” and was asked if he could be more specific about the reasons for canceling Monday’s work.
“I mean, not any more specific than I’ve already been,” said the trainer. “I just felt that instead of trying to squeeze in two, what I would consider a maintenance work or half-mile work, we decided to (do) a little more solid work, maybe a little longer distance.”
If, as some suspect, Girvin does not work and cannot go in the Derby, a spot opens in the starting gate. Trainer Todd Pletcher has indicated that Malagacy, 13th on the points list, may skip the Derby and point to the Preakness. That would allow Lookin At Lee a spot among the top 20. If Girvin does not run, that would bring Calumet Farm homebred Sonneteer into the 20.
It would also leave Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith without a mount. Lookin At Lee, Untrapped, Battalion Runner, Patch, and Fast and Accurate are among Derby probables without a named rider.
Here’s the big question: Will Girvin work this Saturday? And will he run in the Kentucky Derby the following Saturday?
“People will probably dissect and analyze the moves,” Sharp said Tuesday. “If I win, I’ll be a hero; if I lose, I’ll be the young trainer that made mistakes. I’m confident I’m doing the right thing for the horse.”
John Clay: 859-231-3266, @johnclayiv
Kentucky Derby leaderboard
Rank
Horse
Trainer
Points
1
Girvin
Joe Sharp
150
2
Classic Empire
Mark Casse
132
3
Gormley
John Shirreffs
125
4
Irap
Doug O’Neill
113
5
Irish War Cry
Graham Motion
110
6
Thunder Snow
Saeed bin Suroor
100
7
Always Dreaming
Todd Pletcher
100
8
Gunnevera
Antonio Sano
84
9
Practical Joke
Chad Brown
74
10
J Boys Echo
Dale Romans
63
11
State of Honor
Mark Casse
62
12
Tapwrit
Todd Pletcher
54
13
Malagacy
Todd Pletcher
50
14
Hence
Steve Asmussen
50
15
Fast and Accurate
Mike Maker
50
16
McCraken
Ian Wilkes
40
17
Battle of Midway
Todd Pletcher
40
18
Patch
Todd Pletcher
40
19
Battalion Runner
Todd Pletcher
40
20
Untrapped
Steve Asmussen
34
21
Lookin At Lee
Steve Asmussen
32
22
Sonneteer
Richard Eramaia
30
23
Royal Mo
John Shirreffs
30
24
Local Hero
Steve Asmussen
30
25
Iliad
Doug O’Neill
20
Comments