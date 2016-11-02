Jeff Badet and Kentucky football’s 100-yard receivers

Hauling in a pretty 65-yard touchdown pass at Missouri last Saturday on a perfectly thrown ball by quarterback Stephen Johnson, Kentucky wide receiver Jeff Badet recorded his second consecutive 100-yard receiving game.
Badet ended up with three catches for 104 yards in the Cats’ 35-21 win. The week before against Mississippi State, he caught seven passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in UK’s 40-38 win over the Bulldogs.
Through eight games, UK has had three receivers reach the 100-yard mark in receptions. Garrett Johnson caught six passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Southern Miss. Tight end C.J. Conrad caught five passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns against New Mexico State. Then there’s Badet’s successive 100-yard games.
Here’s a look at 100-yard receiving games by Kentucky receivers over the past 10 seasons, including this one.
▪ 2007 - Stevie Johnson (4), Keenan Burton (2), Dicky Lyons, Jr. (2), Rafael Little (1), Jacob Tamme (1)
▪ 2008 - Alfonso Smith (1)
▪ 2009 - None
▪ 2010 - Randall Cobb (4), Chris Matthews (2), Derrick Locke (1)
▪ 2011 - La’Rod King (2), Matt Roark (2)
▪ 2012 - Aaron Boyd (1)
▪ 2013 - Javess Blue (1)
▪ 2014 - Javess Blue (2), Garrett Johnson (1), Ryan Timmons (1)
▪ 2015 - Garrett Johnson (2)
▪ 2016 - Jeff Badet (2), Garrett Johnson (1), C.J. Conrad (1)
Here are the totals for the last 10 seasons
▪ Randall Cobb (4)
▪ Garrett Johnson (4)
▪ Stevie Johnson (4)
▪ Javess Blue (3)
▪ Jeff Badet (2)
▪ Keenan Burton (2)
▪ La’Rod King (2)
▪ Dicky Lyons, Jr. (2)
▪ Chris Matthews (2)
▪ Matt Roark (2)
▪ Aaron Boyd (1)
▪ C.J. Conrad (1)
▪ Rafael Little (1)
▪ Derrick Locke (1)
▪ Alfonso Smith (1)
▪ Jacob Tamme (1)
▪ Ryan Timmons (1)
Kentucky 100-yard receiving games last 10 seasons
Date
Opp
Receiver
Rec
Yds
TD
10/16/10
S Carolina
Matthews
12
177
1
10/30/10
@Miss St
Cobb
12
171
1
10/15/15
Auburn
Johnson, G
9
160
0
9/13/14
@Florida
Johnson, G
6
154
2
9/3/16
Southern Miss
Johnson, G
6
143
2
10/22/16
Miss State
Badet
7
139
2
10/13/07
LSU
Johnson, S
7
134
1
9/17/16
New Mexico St
Conrad
5
133
3
11/22/14
@Tennessee
Blue
6
131
0
10/20/07
Florida
Johnson, S
8
128
0
10/20/07
Florida
Lyons
8
124
3
12/31/07
vsFlorida St
Johnson, S
7
124
2
9/26/15
Missouri
Johnson, G
6
119
0
11/27/10
@Tennessee
Cobb
13
116
0
10/29/11
Miss State
Roark
13
116
0
11/5/11
Ole Miss
Roark
7
116
0
9/25/10
@Florida
Matthews
6
114
2
9/7/13
Miami (O)
Blue
6
114
1
10/25/14
MSU
Timmons
5
114
0
9/1/07
EKU
Lyons
6
113
1
9/22/07
@Arkansas
Johnson, S
7
111
0
9/8/07
Kent State
Burton
7
109
1
10/11/14
UL-Monroe
Blue
3
109
2
11/24/07
Tennessee
Little
11
108
0
10/18/08
Arkansas
Smith
5
108
1
10/2/10
@Ole Miss
Cobb
6
108
1
10/2/10
@Ole Miss
Locke
8
108
0
11/24/07
Tennessee
Tamme
9
104
1
10/29/16
@Missouri
Badet
3
104
1
11/5/11
Ole Miss
King
3
102
1
11/6/10
Charleston So
Cobb
4
101
1
9/29/07
Fla Atlantic
Burton
6
100
1
9/10/11
C Michigan
King
5
100
1
9/8/12
Kent St
Boyd
11
100
1
Georgia at Kentucky
When: Saturday, 7:30
Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington
Records: Kentucky is 5-3 overall, 4-2 in SEC; Georgia is 4-4 overall, 2-4 in the SEC
TV: SEC Network with Brent Musburger, Jesse Palmer and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
SEC football standings
East
SEC
Overall
Florida
4-1
6-1
Kentucky
4-2
5-3
Tennessee
2-3
5-3
Georgia
2-4
4-4
South Carolina
2-4
4-4
Vanderbilt
1-3
4-4
Missouri
0-4
2-6
West
SEC
Overall
Alabama
5-0
8-0
Texas A&M
4-1
7-1
Auburn
4-1
6-2
LSU
3-2
5-2
Arkansas
1-3
5-3
Miss State
1-3
3-5
Ole Miss
1-4
3-5
