November 2, 2016 12:14 PM

Jeff Badet and Kentucky football’s 100-yard receivers

By John Clay

Hauling in a pretty 65-yard touchdown pass at Missouri last Saturday on a perfectly thrown ball by quarterback Stephen Johnson, Kentucky wide receiver Jeff Badet recorded his second consecutive 100-yard receiving game.

Badet ended up with three catches for 104 yards in the Cats’ 35-21 win. The week before against Mississippi State, he caught seven passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in UK’s 40-38 win over the Bulldogs.

Through eight games, UK has had three receivers reach the 100-yard mark in receptions. Garrett Johnson caught six passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Southern Miss. Tight end C.J. Conrad caught five passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns against New Mexico State. Then there’s Badet’s successive 100-yard games.

Here’s a look at 100-yard receiving games by Kentucky receivers over the past 10 seasons, including this one.

▪ 2007 - Stevie Johnson (4), Keenan Burton (2), Dicky Lyons, Jr. (2), Rafael Little (1), Jacob Tamme (1)

▪ 2008 - Alfonso Smith (1)

▪ 2009 - None

▪ 2010 - Randall Cobb (4), Chris Matthews (2), Derrick Locke (1)

▪ 2011 - La’Rod King (2), Matt Roark (2)

▪ 2012 - Aaron Boyd (1)

▪ 2013 - Javess Blue (1)

▪ 2014 - Javess Blue (2), Garrett Johnson (1), Ryan Timmons (1)

▪ 2015 - Garrett Johnson (2)

▪ 2016 - Jeff Badet (2), Garrett Johnson (1), C.J. Conrad (1)

Here are the totals for the last 10 seasons

▪ Randall Cobb (4)

▪ Garrett Johnson (4)

▪ Stevie Johnson (4)

▪ Javess Blue (3)

▪ Jeff Badet (2)

▪ Keenan Burton (2)

▪ La’Rod King (2)

▪ Dicky Lyons, Jr. (2)

▪ Chris Matthews (2)

▪ Matt Roark (2)

▪ Aaron Boyd (1)

▪ C.J. Conrad (1)

▪ Rafael Little (1)

▪ Derrick Locke (1)

▪ Alfonso Smith (1)

▪ Jacob Tamme (1)

▪ Ryan Timmons (1)

Date

Opp

Receiver

Rec

Yds

TD

10/16/10

S Carolina

Matthews

12

177

1

10/30/10

@Miss St

Cobb

12

171

1

10/15/15

Auburn

Johnson, G

9

160

0

9/13/14

@Florida

Johnson, G

6

154

2

9/3/16

Southern Miss

Johnson, G

6

143

2

10/22/16

Miss State

Badet

7

139

2

10/13/07

LSU

Johnson, S

7

134

1

9/17/16

New Mexico St

Conrad

5

133

3

11/22/14

@Tennessee

Blue

6

131

0

10/20/07

Florida

Johnson, S

8

128

0

10/20/07

Florida

Lyons

8

124

3

12/31/07

vsFlorida St

Johnson, S

7

124

2

9/26/15

Missouri

Johnson, G

6

119

0

11/27/10

@Tennessee

Cobb

13

116

0

10/29/11

Miss State

Roark

13

116

0

11/5/11

Ole Miss

Roark

7

116

0

9/25/10

@Florida

Matthews

6

114

2

9/7/13

Miami (O)

Blue

6

114

1

10/25/14

MSU

Timmons

5

114

0

9/1/07

EKU

Lyons

6

113

1

9/22/07

@Arkansas

Johnson, S

7

111

0

9/8/07

Kent State

Burton

7

109

1

10/11/14

UL-Monroe

Blue

3

109

2

11/24/07

Tennessee

Little

11

108

0

10/18/08

Arkansas

Smith

5

108

1

10/2/10

@Ole Miss

Cobb

6

108

1

10/2/10

@Ole Miss

Locke

8

108

0

11/24/07

Tennessee

Tamme

9

104

1

10/29/16

@Missouri

Badet

3

104

1

11/5/11

Ole Miss

King

3

102

1

11/6/10

Charleston So

Cobb

4

101

1

9/29/07

Fla Atlantic

Burton

6

100

1

9/10/11

C Michigan

King

5

100

1

9/8/12

Kent St

Boyd

11

100

1

Georgia at Kentucky

When: Saturday, 7:30

Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington

Records: Kentucky is 5-3 overall, 4-2 in SEC; Georgia is 4-4 overall, 2-4 in the SEC

TV: SEC Network with Brent Musburger, Jesse Palmer and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

SEC football standings

East

SEC

Overall

Florida

4-1

6-1

Kentucky

4-2

5-3

Tennessee

2-3

5-3

Georgia

2-4

4-4

South Carolina

2-4

4-4

Vanderbilt

1-3

4-4

Missouri

0-4

2-6

West

SEC

Overall

Alabama

5-0

8-0

Texas A&M

4-1

7-1

Auburn

4-1

6-2

LSU

3-2

5-2

Arkansas

1-3

5-3

Miss State

1-3

3-5

Ole Miss

1-4

3-5

