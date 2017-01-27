Kentucky football: Video interviews with 2017 early enrollees

Kentucky footall made its seven 2017 early enrollees available for interviews Friday morning.
Here, all in one place, are video clips from interviews with all seven.
First up is former Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood, who talked about how rehab is going on his surgically repaired knee.
Wood also said he hasn’t given up on convincing his high school teammate Jedrick Wills to flip from his Alabama commitment to UK. Either way, Wood said he’ll support his friend’s decision.
This is a loose group of early enrollees, especially cornerback Lonnie Johnson, who wants to stay at cornerback for one specific reason.
After signing committing to Ohio State and then signing with Iowa State, Johnson spent two years in junior college. He talked Friday about the difference between juco and UK, plus how his family’s struggles gave him motivation to keep going.
Freshman quarterback Danny Clark said he is looking forward to working with UK quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw.
A native of Columbus, Ohio who was committed to Ohio State, Clark wasn’t too anxious to talk about the Ohio State tattoo he has on his right arm.
When defensive back Cedric Dort saw the mural on head coach Mark Stoops’ wall he knew he wanted to come to Kentucky.
Running back Bryant Koback is rehabbing the leg he fracture in two places his senior season in high school.
Wide receiver Clevan Thomas explained what he likes about the UK offense.
As Jamin Davis explains, the freshmen have been getting up at 4 a.m. for workouts.
By the way, college football’s national signing day is Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Kentucky football’s 2017 Mid-Year Enrollees
- Danny Clark, Quarterback, 6-2, 230, Fr.-HS, Columbus, Ohio (Archbishop Hoban)
- Jamin (JAY-min) Davis, Linebacker, 6-4, 210, Fr.-HS, Ludowici (pronounced lou-da-WISSEE), Ga. (Long County)
- Cedric Dort Jr., Defensive Back, 5-11, 170, Fr.-HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Dwyer)
- Lonnie Johnson Jr., Defensive Back, 6-3, 215, Jr.-JC, Gary, Ind. (Garden City CC/Gary West Side)
- Bryant Koback, Running Back, 6-0, 200, Fr.-HS, Holland, Ohio (Springfield)
- Clevan (CLEE-van) Thomas, Wide Receiver, 5-11, 190, Fr.-HS, Miami, Fla. (Charles W. Flanagan)
- Walker Wood, Quarterback, 6-0, 190, Fr.-HS, Lexington, Ky. (Lafayette)
