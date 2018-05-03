How many horses have tried to snap Apollo's Curse in the Kentucky Derby?

In my column about Kentucky Derby favorite Justify, I reference the so-called "Apollo's Curse," meaning no horse who did not race as a two-year-old has won the Derby since Apollo turned that trick in 1882.
Justify, four-time Derby winner Bob Baffert's brilliant Santa Anita Derby winner, and Arkansas Derby winner Magnum Moon, trained by two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher, are going against history this year.
A reader asked how many horses have tried to break the curse. Not sure of the exact number. According to US Racing, since 1937 there have been 61 horses who have tried to win the world's biggest race as a three-year-old, without running as a two-year-old. Three have finished second -- Bodemeister in 2012; Strodes Creek in 1994 and Coaltown in 1948. Five have finished third, including Battle of Midway last year. None have won.
Here's the chart:
Kentucky Derby horses who did not race at two (1937-2017)
|Year
|Horse
|Finish
|2017
|Battle of Midway
|3
|2017
|Patch
|14
|2015
|Materiality
|6
|2013
|Verrazano
|14
|2012
|Bodemeister
|2
|2011
|Midnight Interlude
|16
|2009
|Summer Bird
|6
|2009
|Dunkirk
|11
|2007
|Curlin
|3
|2006
|Showing Up
|6
|2005
|Greeley's Galaxy
|11
|2004
|Song of the Sword
|11
|2003
|Attswhatimtalknbout
|4
|2000
|Wheelaway
|5
|2000
|Trippi
|11
|2000
|Curule
|7
|1999
|Vlahol
|15
|1999
|Desert Hero
|13
|1997
|Pulpit
|4
|1994
|Strodes Creek
|2
|1992
|Disposal
|18
|1992
|Devil His Due
|12
|1992
|Corporate Report
|9
|1991
|Alydavid
|14
|1990
|Pendleton Ridge
|13
|1986
|Zabaleta
|12
|1986
|Wheatly Hall
|6
|1985
|Irish Fighter
|11
|1984
|Majestic Shore
|DNF
|1982
|Wavering Monarch
|12
|1982
|Reinvested
|3
|1982
|Air Forbes Won
|7
|1981
|Flying Nashua
|8
|1979
|Great Redeemer
|10
|1978
|Chief of Dixieland
|9
|1977
|Best Person
|15
|1977
|Affiliate
|9
|1976
|On the Sly
|5
|1976
|Amano
|4
|1975
|Media
|5
|1975
|Bold Chapeau
|8
|1974
|Confederate Yankee
|12
|1974
|Agitate
|3
|1973
|Twice a Prince
|12
|1973
|Forego
|4
|1972
|Kentuckian
|10
|1972
|Dr. Neale
|15
|1972
|Big Spurce
|7
|1971
|Fourulla
|19
|1968
|Gleaming Sword
|13
|1959
|Our Dad
|15
|1958
|Gone Fishin'
|8
|1956
|No Regrets
|7
|1951
|Golden Birch
|19
|1951
|Fanfare
|5
|1948
|Coaltown
|2
|1946
|Rippey
|10
|1946
|Perfect Bahram
|9
|1946
|Hampden
|3
|1945
|Bert G
|14
|1944
|Comenow
|12
Comments