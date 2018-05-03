Kentucky Derby hopeful Magnum Moon trains at Churchill Downs Monday, April 30, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 5.
Kentucky Derby hopeful Magnum Moon trains at Churchill Downs Monday, April 30, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 5. Charlie Riedel AP
Kentucky Derby hopeful Magnum Moon trains at Churchill Downs Monday, April 30, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 5. Charlie Riedel AP
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

How many horses have tried to snap Apollo's Curse in the Kentucky Derby?

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

May 03, 2018 10:13 AM

LOUISVILLE

In my column about Kentucky Derby favorite Justify, I reference the so-called "Apollo's Curse," meaning no horse who did not race as a two-year-old has won the Derby since Apollo turned that trick in 1882.

Justify, four-time Derby winner Bob Baffert's brilliant Santa Anita Derby winner, and Arkansas Derby winner Magnum Moon, trained by two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher, are going against history this year.

A reader asked how many horses have tried to break the curse. Not sure of the exact number. According to US Racing, since 1937 there have been 61 horses who have tried to win the world's biggest race as a three-year-old, without running as a two-year-old. Three have finished second -- Bodemeister in 2012; Strodes Creek in 1994 and Coaltown in 1948. Five have finished third, including Battle of Midway last year. None have won.

Here's the chart:

Kentucky Derby horses who did not race at two (1937-2017)

YearHorseFinish
2017Battle of Midway3
2017Patch14
2015Materiality6
2013Verrazano14
2012Bodemeister2
2011Midnight Interlude16
2009Summer Bird6
2009Dunkirk11
2007Curlin3
2006Showing Up6
2005Greeley's Galaxy11
2004Song of the Sword11
2003Attswhatimtalknbout4
2000Wheelaway5
2000Trippi11
2000Curule7
1999Vlahol15
1999Desert Hero13
1997Pulpit4
1994Strodes Creek2
1992Disposal18
1992Devil His Due12
1992Corporate Report9
1991Alydavid14
1990Pendleton Ridge13
1986Zabaleta12
1986Wheatly Hall6
1985Irish Fighter11
1984Majestic ShoreDNF
1982Wavering Monarch12
1982Reinvested3
1982Air Forbes Won7
1981Flying Nashua8
1979Great Redeemer10
1978Chief of Dixieland9
1977Best Person15
1977Affiliate9
1976On the Sly5
1976Amano4
1975Media5
1975Bold Chapeau8
1974Confederate Yankee12
1974Agitate3
1973Twice a Prince12
1973Forego4
1972Kentuckian10
1972Dr. Neale15
1972Big Spurce7
1971Fourulla19
1968Gleaming Sword13
1959Our Dad15
1958Gone Fishin'8
1956No Regrets7
1951Golden Birch19
1951Fanfare5
1948Coaltown2
1946Rippey10
1946Perfect Bahram9
1946Hampden3
1945Bert G14
1944Comenow12

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  