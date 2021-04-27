Railbird music festival at Keeneland announces headliners, lineup

Railbird Festival announced the music lineup for its second festival, which will return to Keeneland in August.

Dave Matthews Band and My Morning Jacket will headline the 2021 event, which will be Aug. 28-29 on the racetrack grounds.

Other music acts will include Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Tanya Tucker, Black Pumas, Khruangbin, Midland, The Revivalists, Band of Horses, Margo Price and more.

The festival debuted in 2019 will a strong lineup, including Tyler Childers, Brandi Carlile, Hozier and The Racounteurs, that drew more than 30,000 fans and praise from Rolling Stone.

The event was supposed to return for 2020 but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now that the pandemic has eased, live music and festivals are returning. Safety precautions will be announced closer to the festival dates in accordance with state and local restrictions, according to a press release.

With the return of the event, Railbird also will bring back immersive experiences including bourbon, Kentucky cuisine and equine culture, according to the release.

“While we all missed live music and experiences tremendously last year, the Railbird team looked at it as a time to build on the success of our inaugural festival and come back even better than before,” said co-founder David Helmers. “We’ve been planning intensely and are excited for the festival’s return to Keeneland with a list of world class artists, bourbon and culinary experiences.”

General admission and VIP two-day passes are available at RailbirdFest.com, with a limited quantity for a price starting at $155.

The VIP packages include exclusive access to air-conditioned Limestone and Elkhorn Stage lounges as well as free food, private bars, better restrooms and fast-track entrances, as well as free on-site parking, merchandise and more.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit Railbird’s non-profit partners: Fayette Alliance, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope and Central Music Academy.

Railbird Festival music concert lineup:

Saturday





My Morning Jacket

Leon Bridges

Billy Strings

Black Pumas

Midland

Margo Price

Japanese Breakfast

Joy Oladokun

Sarah Jarosz

John Moreland

Briston Maroney

Sierra Ferrell

Bendigo Fletcher

The Brook & the Bluff

Magnolia Boulevard

Nicholas Jamerson

Sunday

Dave Matthews Band

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Khruangbin

The Revivalists

Band of Horses

Tanya Tucker

Colter Wall

The War and Treaty

Pinegrove

Zach Bryan

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Cedric Burnside

Cha Wa

S.G. Goodman

Southern Avenue

Grayson Jenkins

Railbird bourbon, food events

Besides the three stages for music, the festival will feature The Rickhouse for bourbon selections chosen by Justins’ House of Bourbons co-owners Justin Sloan and Justin Thompson. The private bourbon selections, Railbird Selects, will include single barrel picks from Four Roses, Bulleit, Castle & Key, Elijah Craig, New Riff, Old Carter, Old Forester, Pinhook, Wilderness Trail and a Justins’ House of Bourbon Railbird Signature pick.

Railbird will also offer premium experiences highlighting renowned chefs from the area through its Sip & Savor program. Up-close-and-personal food demonstrations and interactive discussions will be led by culinary headliners Jeremy Ashby, Travis Milton, Cole Arimes, Ouita Michel, Samantha Fore and Kristin M. Smith throughout the festival weekend.

And wagering will be offered through simulcasting from tracks across the country including Del Mar and Saratoga.

There also will be an all-ages family area with performances, horse rides, arts and crafts, interactive games and more.