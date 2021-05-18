Back in the Saddle Tour riding into Kentucky: Major country star returning to Lexington

Rupp Arena has bagged another big country star for this fall: Jason Aldean announced that his “Back in the Saddle Tour” will ride into Lexington on Oct. 23.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21 at JasonAldean.com, according to Rupp Arena. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour and Citi cardmembers can buy tickets now through Citi Entertainment.

Aldean’s appearance will come a month after 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church will appear at Rupp on Sept. 17 and will be at least the third concert at full capacity after pandemic restrictions limited seating in Rupp Arena and other venues over the last year.

The tour, which launches Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach, Va., will feature special guests Hardy and Lainey Wilson.

Aldean announced the tour live at The Bonnaroo Farm on May 15, his first show since the coronavirus pandemic halted touring more than 14 months ago. “It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean said in a news release. “It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew and me — happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”

Aldean is a three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year. His most recent album, “9,” debuted in 2019 at the top of Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

Aldean headlined one night of the Red, White and Boom concert at Whitaker Bank Ballpark over the Labor Day weekend in 2016. He appeared at Rupp Arena in 2011 and in 2014 with Florida Georgia Line.