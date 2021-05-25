Summer 2021 concert guide: More than 100 shows in and around Central Kentucky

A few months ago, we didn’t know what the summer was going to look like – or sound like. But there was one certain. No matter what would happen, nothing was going to be as quiet and dark as the pandemic-induced stillness that hit performing arts’ stages last summer.

Make no mistake. We still haven’t shaken COVID-19 from our summer fun. While coronavirus infections are markedly dissipating following nearly six months of vaccinations, the summer concert season has already been comprised. Seasonal festivals like Cincinnati’s Bunbury, Louisville’s Forecastle and Lexington’s long-running Festival of the Bluegrass were called off for the second straight summer over COVID concerns.

But the good news here – and we have quite a bit of it to share – is that enough progress has been made in beating back the pandemic that there will still be a modest bounty of Central Kentucky concert events to color your summer with.

To enforce the fact, here is the return of our annual summer concert calendar – a list we couldn’t produce last year for obvious reasons. A blank guide makes for dull reading, But even with a few festival cancellations and the correctly cautious re-openings of several performance venues, there will be plenty of live music on tap to ignite the summer, from the long-awaited sophomore outing of the Railbird Festival to a fabulous array of free shows in Georgetown that simply require you get tested and vaccinated for COVID to attend.

Here is a summer concert guide, the sounds of the season heading our way.

May

May 28: Katie Pruitt/S.G. Goodman. The Burl. 8 p.m.; $90 (seating for six patrons).

May 28: Keller Williams. Riverfront Live, Cincinnati. 8 p.m.; $25-30 (seating in blocks for four to ten patrons).

May 28: Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters/Wolfpen Branch. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 7 p.m.; $25.

May 29: Keller Williams. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 7 p.m.; Sold Out.

May 30: Carly Johnson/Scott T. Smith. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 7 p.m.; $25.

June

June 2: Smooth Hound Smith. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 8 p.m.; $20.

June 3: Rhonda Vincent and the Rage. Cardome Renaissance Center, Georgetown. 7:30 p.m. Free with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, results of recent COVID Rapid Test and printout of emailed concert reservation.

June 3: Darrell Scott/Molly Morris. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 8 p.m.; $32.

June 3-4: Lost Dog Street Band. The Burl. 8 p.m.; $27 (standing)-$180 (seating for six).

June 4: Road to Interstellar featuring Mersiv/Tiedye Ky/Angelic Root. Riverfront Live, Cincinnati. 6 p.m. $15-$70 (seating in blocks for four to ten patrons).

June 5: Jimmie Allen. Manchester Music Hall, 7 p.m.; $32.

June 5: Mojothunder/Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. The Burl. 8 p.m.; $12.

June 5: Austin Lucas. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 8 p.m.; $20.

June 6: The Jerry Douglas Band. Cardome Renaissance Center, Georgetown. 7 p.m. Free with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, results of recent COVID Rapid Test and printout of emailed concert reservation.

June 6: Vintage Pistol. The Burl. 8 p.m.; $12.

June 6: Robert Earl Keen. Grand Theatre, Frankfort. 7:30 p.m; $35-$50.

June 6: Laser Lloyd. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 7 p.m.; $18.

Arlo McKinley will be part of a series of shows that will be free if patrons prove they have received a vaccination. People not vaccinated can get Pfizer vaccine the evening of the concert plus a rapid test, which take less than 20 minutes. Emma Delevante

June 8: Arlo McKinley. Cardome Renaissance Center, Georgetown. 7:30 p.m. Free with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, results of recent COVID Rapid Test and printout of emailed concert reservation.

June 10: Drebo Squeeze/DJ YK. The Burl. 8 p.m.; $25-$32.

June 10-11: Lost Dog Street Band/Matt Heckler. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 8 p.m.; $35.

June 12: Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper. Cardome Renaissance Center, Georgetown. 7:30 p.m. Free with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, results of recent COVID Rapid Test and printout of emailed concert reservation.

Wynonna Judd and her husband, Cactus Moser, will play a sold-out show at the Burl.

June 12: Wynonna Judd Acoustic Duo. The Burl. 8 p.m. Sold Out.

June 12: Beat of the Heartland featuring Devine Carama and members of the Lexington Philharmonic. 7 p.m. Loudoun House. Free, but registration is required.

June 12: Brandon “Taz” Niederauer. Riverfront Live, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $12-$18 (seating in blocks for four to ten patrons).

June 13: Ben Sollee and the Jesse Lees. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 5 p.m.; $20-$35.

June 16: Bobby Rush/Tee Dee Young. Cardome Renaissance Center, Georgetown. 7:30 p.m. Free with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, results of recent COVID Rapid Test and printout of emailed concert reservation.

June 16: South of Eden. The Burl. 8 p.m.; $12.

June 17: Reverend Horton Heat/Dale Watson. The Burl. 7:30 p.m.; $150 (seating for six).

June 18: Suzy Bogguss. Cardome Renaissance Center, Georgetown. 7:30 p.m. Free with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, results of recent COVID Rapid Test and printout of emailed concert reservation.

June 18: Chance McCoy. The Burl. 8 p.m.; $12.

June 18: Yola. Waterfront Park, Louisville. 7 p.m.; $30-$40.

June 18: Whitey Morgan/Ben Jarrell. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 8 p.m.; $25.

June 19: George Winston. Cardome Renaissance Center, Georgetown. 7 p.m. Free with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, results of recent COVID Rapid Test and printout of emailed concert reservation.

June 19: Justin Wells/Jeff Shepherd. The Burl. 8 p.m.; $15.

June 19: Sister Hazel. Manchester Music Hall, 8 p.m.; $22.

June 19: Chance McCoy. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 8 p.m.; $15.

June 19: Twiddle. Riverfront Live, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $20-$40 (seating in blocks for four to ten patrons).

June 22: Styx/Collective Soul. Waterfront Park, Louisville. 7 p.m.; $39.50-$250.

June 25: Tommy Emmanuel with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. Cardome Renaissance Center, Georgetown. 7:30 p.m. Free with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, results of recent COVID Rapid Test and printout of emailed concert reservation.

June 25: Kyle Kinane. Waterfront Park, Louisville. 7 p.m.; $25-$35.

June 25: Black Stone Cherry/Ayorn Jones. Riverfront Live, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $20-$45 (seating in blocks for four to ten patrons).

June 26: Exile. Cardome Renaissance Center, Georgetown. 7 p.m. Free with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, results of recent COVID Rapid Test and printout of emailed concert reservation.

June 29: Andy McKee/Ben Sollee. Cardome Renaissance Center, Georgetown. 7:30 p.m. Free with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, results of recent COVID Rapid Test and printout of emailed concert reservation.

June 29: Neko Case. Memorial Hall, Cincinnati. 7 p.m.; $41-$66.

July

July 2-3: Greensky Bluegrass. Waterfront Park, Louisville. 7 p.m.; $25-$49.50.

July 3: JJ Grey and Mofro/Southern Avenue. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 7:30 p.m.; $35.

Grammy and Golden Globe nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa will be at Whitaker Bank Ballpark July 8.

July 8: Wiz Khalifa/Bone Thugs-N-Harmony/Chevy Woods. Whitaker Bank Ballpark. 6:30 p.m.; $49-$99.

July 8: Tommy Emmanuel. Grand Theatre, Frankfort. 7:30 p.m; Sold Out.

July 9: Okey Dokey. The Burl. 8 p.m.; $15-$25.

July 10: Tommy Vext. Manchester Music Hall, 8 p.m.; $25-$750.

July 10: The Del McCoury Band/Kyle Tuttle. Riverfront Live, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $22-$35 (seating in blocks for four to ten patrons).

July 10: Atlanta Rhythm Section. Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati. 8:30 p.m. $30-$80.

July 13: Jackyl. Manchester Music Hall, 7:30 p.m.; $20.

July 13: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 8 p.m.; $37.25-$150.25.

July 13: Fitz and the Tantrums. Riverfront Live, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $25-$40 (seating in blocks for four to ten patrons).

July 15: Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m.; $29.50-$500.

July 16: Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 8 p.m. $15-$25.

July 16: Master Musicians Festival featuring The Wooks/Bee Taylor/ The Local Honeys/others. Festival Field of Somerset Community College, Somerset. 4 p.m.; $20-$45.

July 17: Master Musicians Festival featuring Blues Traveler/The Steeldrivers/Devon Gilfillian/Kelsey Waldon/others. Festival Field of Somerset Community College, Somerset.12 noon; $40-$45.

July 18: ZZ Top. Waterfront Park, Louisville. 7 p.m.; $39.50-$350.

July 18: Blackberry Smoke/The Allman Betts Band/The Wild Feathers/Jaimoe. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 6 p.m.; $24-$160.50.

July 21: Leftover Salmon. The Burl. 7:45 p.m.; $25.

July 22: Luke Bryan/Dylan Scott/Caylee Hammack. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m.; $44-$134.

July 23: Brothers Osborne/Tenille Townes. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 7:30 p.m.; $49.50-$59.50.

Asheville, N.C. based Town Mountain has produced six bluegrass records. Photo provided

July 23-24: Town Mountain. The Burl. 8 p.m.; $20.

July 25: REO Speedwagon. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 8 p.m.; $79-$125.

July 29: The Cadillac Three. Manchester Music Hall, 7 p.m.; $22-$58.

July 29: Whiskey Myers/The Steel Woods. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m.; $25-$38.

July 29: Paul Thorn/Scott Miller. Memorial Hall, Cincinnati. 8 p.m.; $25-$40.

July 30: John R. Miller. The Burl. 8 p.m.; $20.

July 31: Riders in the Sky. Kentucky Castle. 7 p.m.; $45-$75.

August

Aug. 1: Chicago. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 6:30 p.m.; $24.50-$135.50.

Aug. 3: The Black Crowes/Dirty Honey. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m.; $29-$135.

Aug. 6: Nelly. Waterfront Park, Louisville. 7 p.m.; $49-125.

Aug. 7: Moon Taxi. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 8 p.m.; $37.50.

Aug. 7: Shinedown. Waterfront Park, Louisville. 7 p.m.; Sold Out.

Aug. 7: Emi Sunshine. Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati. 8:30 p.m. $15-$45.

Aug. 10: Marbin. The Burl. 8 p.m., $15.

Aug. 11: 49 Winchester. The Burl. 9 p.m., $15.

Aug. 11: Louis the Child/Jai Wolf/Evan Giia. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 7 p.m.; $37.

Aug. 11: The Lone Bellow/Early James. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 8 p.m.; $22-$89.

Aug. 12: Ambrosia. Memorial Hall, Cincinnati. 8 p.m.; $32-$52.

Aug. 12: Jason Aldean/Lainey Wilson/Dee Jay Silver. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m.; $40-$125.

Aug. 13: Larry Carlton. Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati. 8:30 p.m. $40-$150.

Aug. 17: Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Memorial Hall, Cincinnati. 8 p.m.; $26-$42.

Aug. 17: Dermot Kennedy. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 8 p.m.; $27.50-$35.

Aug. 18: Jim Gaffigan. Rupp Arena. 7:30 p.m.; $39.75-$59.75.

Aug. 19: Marc Cohn/Randall Bramblett. Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati. 8:30 p.m. $30-$50.

Aug. 19: Judy Collins. Memorial Hall, Cincinnati. 8 p.m.; $45-$60.

Aug. 20: Michael Buble. Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $69-$146.50.

Aug. 20: Alicia Keys. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 8 p.m.; $49.50-$139.50.

After several COVID-related reschedules, Robert Cray, is finally bringing his blues sound to Frankfort Jeff Katz

Aug. 21: The Robert Cray Band. Grand Theatre, Frankfort. 7:30 p.m; $45-$55.

Aug. 23: Daryl Hall and John Oates/Squeeze/KT Tunstall. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m.; $29.50-$350.

Aug. 24: Shakey Graves/Tre Burt. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. 7 p.m.; $28.

Aug. 26: The Steel Woods. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 9 p.m.; $10-$18.

Aug. 28: Maroon 5. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m.; $39.50-$164.50.

Aug. 28: Corky Laing. Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati. 8:30 p.m.; $25-$40.

My Morning Jacket, on tour for their first time in five years, will be one of the headlining acts for the Railbird Festival at Keeneland.

Aug. 28: Railbird featuring My Morning Jacket/Leon Bridges/Billy Strings/Black Pumas/Midland/Margo Price/others. Keeneland. TBA; $175 (two day ticket).

Aug. 29: Dave Matthews Band featuring Dave Matthews Band/Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit/Khruangbin/Band of Horses/Tanya Tucker/The War and Treaty/others. Keeneland. TBA; $175 (two day ticket).

Aug. 29: Zac Brown Band/Teddy Swims/Ashland Craft. Riverbend Music Center. 7 p.m.; $36.50-$104.50.

Aug. 31: Kings of Leon/Cold War Kids. Riverbend Music Center. 7:30 p.m.; $36-$110.50.

September

Sept. 1: Buckcherry. Manchester Music Hall, 8 p.m.; $25-$80.

Sept. 1: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band/Dee White. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 8 p.m.; $55-$95.

Sept. 2: Waxahatchee. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 8 p.m.; $22.

Sept. 3: Ashley McBryde/Priscilla Block. Bogart’s. Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $26.50-$28.50.

Sept. 4: Trey Songz/Yung Bleu/Erica Banks/Calboy/Sevyn Streeter. Rupp Arena. 6 p.m.; $41-$181.

Sept. 4: Meshell Ndegeocello. Memorial Hall, Cincinnati. 8 p.m.; $35-$50.

The Burl in the Distillery District, is a popular live music venue in Lexington. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Regional concert halls, venues

Not familiar with all the performance spots that will be hosting great live music summer? Here is all the contact info you need.

Keep in mind, concerts get added, rescheduled and sometimes canceled without much notice. If the performance you’re planning on taking in requires a road trip, contacting the venue before hitting the road to confirm show dates and times is highly recommended.

Lexington, Versailles, Frankfort, Georgetown, Somerset:

▪ Rupp Arena. 430 W. Vine. 859-233-3535. rupparena.com.

▪ Railbird/Keeneland. 4201 Versailles Rd. 859-254-3412. railbirdfest.com.

▪ Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St.. 859-537-7321. manchestermusichall.com.

▪ The Burl. 375 Thompson Rd. 859-447-8166. theburlky.com.

▪ The Kentucky Castle. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, 859-256-0322. thekentuckycastle.com.

▪ Cardome Renaissance Center. 800 Cincinnati Ave. in Georgetown. troubashow.com

▪ Grand Theatre. 308 St Clair St., Frankfort. 502-352-7469. grandtheatrefrankfort.org.

▪ Whitaker Bank Ballpark. 207 Legends Ln. 859-422-7867.milb.com/lexington.

▪ Beat of the Heartland registration info: lexphil.org/events.

▪ Master Musicians Festival. Somerset Community College, 808 Monticello St. in Somerset. 888-810-2063. mastermusiciansfestival.org.

Louisville:

▪ Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Rd. 502-368-5865. iroquoisamphitheater.com.

▪ Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Rd. 502-584-8088. headlinerslouisville.com.

▪ Waterfront Park. 129 River Rd. 502-574-3768. ourwaterfront.org, liveonthelawnlou.com.

Cincinnati, Covington, Newport:

▪ Bogart’s. 2621 Vine St. 513-872-8801. bogarts.com.

▪ Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 513-417-4555. riverfrontlivecincy.com.

▪ The Southgate House Revival. 111 E. 6th St., Newport. 859-431-2201. southgatehouse.com.

▪ Taft Theatre. 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati. 513-232-6220. tafttheatre.org.

▪ Riverbend Music Center/PNC Pavilion. 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 513-232-5882. riverbend.org.

▪ Heritage Bank Center. 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 513-421-4111. heritagebankcenter.com.

▪ Memorial Hall. 1225 Elm St. 513-977-8838. memorialhallotr.com.