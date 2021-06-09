Get back in the weekend swing at the Bluegrass Fair, live music and arts fairs

The 2021 Bluegrass Fair presented by the Lexington Lions Club returns to Masterson Station Park from June 10-20. The fair will be open on June 11 from 5-11:30 p.m., June 12 from 3-11:30 p.m. and June 13 from 3-11 p.m. Tickets are $7, children under seven get in free. 3051 Leestown Rd. TheBluegrassFair.com.

The annual Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair returns to Masterson Station Park. Rob Bolson

Clue: On Stage

The Pioneer Playhouse in Danville will kick off their 72nd season under the stars with performances of “Clue: On Stage” beginning on June 11 and running every Tuesday-Saturday night through July 3. Each show is preceded by a barbecue dinner at 7 p.m. followed by the show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the dinner only and $35 for the dinner and show. 840 Stanford Rd, Danville. PioneerPlayhouse.com.

Latinx Night At Creaux

Casa de la Cultura de Ky, a group of Latino/Hispanic parents and members of the community that want to promote the culture to younger generations, is hosting a fundraiser at New Orleans-inspired downtown bar Creaux on June 13 at 5 p.m. The event costs $6 to attend and includes music from the No Rules Band. 310 W Short St. EventBrite.com.

Dan Mintz Comedy Show

Dan Mintz, best known for being the voice actor behind Tina Belcher on animated TV comedy “Bob’s Burgers,” is performing at Comedy Off Broadway on June 11 and 12. Show times are on June 11 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and June 12 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Laurel Cove Music Festival

Megan Gregory, Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs of The Local Honeys at the Master Musicians Festival. The 2017 Master Musicians Festival was July 7 and 8 in Somerset, Kentucky. Matt Wickstrom mwickstrom@herald-leader.com

The Laurel Cove Music Festival will return to the Laurel Cove Amphitheater at Pine Mountain State Resort Park on June 11 and 12 with music from the likes of Lost Dog Street Band, Arlo McKinley, Sundy Best, Morgan Wade, The Local Honeys and Sydney Adams, among others. General admission tickets are $55 plus fees. 1050 State Park Rd, Pineville. EventBrite.com.













Lylak In Concert

Lexington-based indie rockers Lylak and Eastern Kentucky based duo the Jenkins Twins will perform outside at The Burl on June 11 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $10. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Clover Bottom Arts & Crafts Fair

Clover Bottom Bed and Breakfast in McKee will host its first annual arts & crafts fair on June 12 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m benefiting Jackson County Tourism. The free event includes local artists such as Apparitions Vintage Candles, Bowman’s Baby Butt Barbecue and Clover Bottom Pottery; live music, a food truck and a special sculpture experience led by Clover Bottom co-owner Gregory Lakes ($35 to participate from 2-3 p.m.). 203 Hurst School Rd, McKee. Facebook.com.

Francisco’s Farm Art Fair

Bob Wiggins worked a new broom at the Francisco’s Farm Arts Festival in 2009. The festival is Saturday and Sunday in Midway.

Over 50 vendors including Aesha’s African Baskets and Home Goods, Chad Eames WoodWorks and Enrique Gonzalez Art will be on site at the 2021 Francisco’s Farm Art Fair on the streets of downtown Midway on June 12 and 13. The free-to-attend event will run on June 12 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and June 13 from 10 am.-5 p.m. 101 E Main St, Midway. FranciscosFarm.org.

Really Really Free Market

The Really Really Free Market, where people come together to barter items, skills, talents and more for free, will take place on June 12 from 2-5 p.m. at shelter No. 1 of Shillito Park. The event is free to attend. 300 W. Reynolds Rd. Facebook.com.

Swinging With Sinatra & Elvis

Wildside Winery will present “Swinging With Sinatra & Elvis,” an evening of music from the two timeless artists performed by Lee Dean, on June 12 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for two are $79 and include a glass of wine for each person and a two-person charcuterie plate. 5500 Troy Pike, Versailles. WildsideWinery.com.

Beat Of The Heartland With Devine Carama

Devine Carama performed at the Lexington Music Awards in 2016. Rich Copley

The Lexington Philharmonic are teaming up with local hip-hop artist, youth mentor and activist Devine Carama for “Beat Of The Heartland,” a collaborative performance exploring the power of community through music, on June 12 at 7 p.m. outside the Loudoun House. A community festival in partnership with the Lexington Art League will take place before the event featuring local non-profit, craft and food vendors. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required online at LexPhil.org. 209 Castlewood Dr.

Rifletown In Concert

Winchester-based band Rifletown will make their debut at the Fishtank on June 12 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. 500 Euclid Ave. Facebook.com.