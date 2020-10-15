‘Ballet In The Moonlight,’ zombie dance lessons and 10 other weekend events on tap

Halloween printmaking workshop

The City of Lexington and Artworks at The Carver School will host a Halloween-themed printmaking workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Artworks. The workshop includes a mini-lesson on the basics of printmaking before participants begin making their own pieces of art from pre-designed templates or by crafting their own creations. The event is free to attend and open to participants eight years old and up. Pre-registration is required for the event at bit.ly/3nIuOoW. 522 Patterson Street. https://www.facebook.com/events/373314880702384.

Ghost walk

Join certified ghost hunter Patti Starr at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 23 and 30 at Gratz Park for a weekly ghost walk. Tickets are $15 for the event, which is open to patrons seven years and older. Pre-registration is required for the event by calling (859) 699-1800. 251 West Second Street. KYGhostWalks.com.

Zombie dance lessons

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Thriller Parade may not be occurring in downtown Lexington this year due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t learn to dance along to the iconic Michael Jackson song. The City of Lexington and Artworks at The Carver School will host “Thriller” dance lessons this weekend from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Artworks. Additional lessons will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at Moondance Amphitheater and Saturdays at Artworks through Oct. 24. The lessons are free to attend, open to all ages and do not require to register to attend. 522 Patterson Street and 1152 Monarch Street. Facebook.com/events/3398219623548659.

Justin Wells will have an album release show for his new record, ‘The United State,’ at The Burl. Chad Cochran

Justin Wells: ‘The United State’ album release show

Justin Wells will celebrate the release of his second solo album, “The United State,” with a socially distanced concert in The Burl’s parking lot at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. Tickets are available by the table, which each seat up to six people, for $90 for the all ages event, which will begin with an opening set from fellow singer-songwriter Abby Hamilton, who also helped contribute to album as a guest vocalist. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKY.com.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

‘Peculiar, Curious, Bizarre And Morbid Victorian Customs’

Learn about why Victorians were so fascinated with death during a room by room tour of the Waveland State Historic Site from 8-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through Oct. 31 uncovering everything from the history of ghost hunting to bee funerals and more during “Peculiar, Curious, Bizarre And Morbid Victorian Customs.” Tickets are $15 per tour with a limit of six people per tour. The event is not suitable for children 12 years old and below. Pre-registration is required by calling (859) 272-3611. 225 Waveland Museum Lane. facebook.com/events/368478827650376.

Etta May

Comedian Etta May, the reigning Queen of Southern Sass, returns to Comedy Off Broadway for eight shows from Oct. 15-17 and 22-24. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 22, 8 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 23, and 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 24. Tickets range from $12-22. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

‘Once Vacant: Bodies In Motion… Still’

The University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance will present three showings of “Once Vacant: Bodies In Motion… Still” on Oct. 17 from the orange parking lot at Kroger Field on the UK campus. Attendees will be restricted to their cars during the socially distanced performance, with up to 30 cars being able to watch each of the performances scheduled at 2 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are currently sold out for all three performances. 1540 University Drive. SCFATickets.com.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre will perform “Ballet In The Moonlight” this weekend at MoonDance Amphitheater. Joe Lyman

‘Ballet In The Moonlight’

The Kentucky Ballet Theatre will present “Ballet In The Moonlight” from the socially distant, outdoor confines of MoonDance Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, 17. The spooktacular performance will feature classical ballet excerpts along with Halloween-appropriate themes from some of KBT’s most popular productions and appearances from Dracula, the Phantom and an occasional Witch from the ghostly shadows. Tickets range from $10-20. 1152 Monarch Street. KYBallet.com.

Paint pouring workshop

Learn how to create works of art by paint pouring in a workshop led by Brooke Harris Paints at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 at The McTeggart Irish Dancers, Central Kentucky’s premier certified school of Irish dance. Participants will learn dirty pour, straight pour and other techniques, create two 8x10 canvases in the colors of their choice. Tickets for the workshop are $30 each plus fees. You must be 12 years or older to attend. 3519 Lansdowne Drive. Facebook.com/events/3396289150431566.

LexPhil at the Loudon House

The Lexington Philharmonic will return to action at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 with a socially distanced concert on the lawn of Castlewood Park outside the Loudon House. The hour-long performances will include a combination of LexPhil ensembles and solo performances by LexPhil musicians. The event is free to attend with pre-registration required. And look for last weekend’s postponed neighborhood shows to be rescheduled soon. 209 Castlewood Drive. LexPhil.org/Events.

Pajama drive in memory of Zac Goodpaster

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd Lexington will hold its annual drive to collect new pajamas, particularly for infant-teen ages, for the UK Children’s Hospital in memory of Zac Goodpaster. Donations are being accepted in the back of the church from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18. The event is free to attend. 533 East Main Street. Facebook.com/events/655502128443886.

John R. Miller and Sierra Ferrell concerts

West Virginia born musicians John R. Miller and Sierra Ferrell will team up for two socially distanced concerts from The Burl parking lot on Sunday, Oct. 18, with the first show beginning at 2 p.m. followed by another performance at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold out for the later show but still remain at $75 per table for the 2 p.m. show, which is an all ages event. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKY.com.