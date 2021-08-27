The 13 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

The Lexington Children’s Theatre Family Festival will honor former directors Larry and Vivian Snipes by recreating scenes from some of their plays including “The Fisherman and his Wife.” Photo provided

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music to comedy shows, summer markets, 5K runs, back-to-school movie night, theatre plays and more.

Josh Wolf at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Josh Wolf, known best for being a round table guest and writer on E’s “Chelsea Lately” and the host of Discovery’s “Naked After Dark” (a “Naked And Afraid” after-show), will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Aug. 27 and 28. Tickets are $20-25. 161 Lexington Green Cir, #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Lexington Children’s Theatre Family Festival

The Lexington Children’s Theatre’s Family Festival honoring the legacy of former directors Larry and Vivian Snipes (who both retired in 2020) will take place on Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In addition to live theatre, the event will also feature a silent auction, treats from Sorella Gelateria and more. Tickets are $60 for Friday night’s adult-only festivities and free on Saturday. 418 W Short St. LctOnStage.org.

Shakespeare at Waveland

The Waveland State Historic Site will host a production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” from Aug. 27-29. Directed by Carl G. Trammel and presented by Image Theatre Company, the play will commence at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are $8 for students and $14 for the general public (plus service fees). 225 Waveland Museum Ln. ImageTheatre.org.

Cupcake Classic 3K at Wellington Dog Park

The fourth annual Cupcake Classic 3K benefiting Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS) will kick off on Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wellington Dog Park. Participants will receive a commemorative race t-shirt and a cupcake from BabyCakes. Tickets are $20 for the kids’ quarter mile dash, $25 to be a virtual runner and $30 for the in-person 3K run/walk. 565 Wellington Way. RunSignUp.com.

Bolo Mules in concert

The Bolo Mules, a local supergroup comprising Wes and Aaron Smith (Brother Smith), Abby Hamilton, Grayson Jenkins, Nicholas Jamerson and others, will take the stage at the Burl for a 90’s country throwdown on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. Opening the show will be El Dorodo, a group consisting of members of Tyler Childers’ backing band the Food Stamps. Tickets are $10. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

5K Run For Sight

If 3K isn’t enough, maybe 5K is? If so check out the 34th annual Lexington South Lions Club’s Run For Sight 5K on Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. at Coldstream Park. Tickets for the family and pet-friendly event are $30 for both the in-person and virtual run/walk options. 1850 Pisacano Rd. LionsRunForSight.com.

Endless Summer Market

Forage, a store and workshop space selling interior plants and other trinkets, will host a summer market on Aug. 28 from 12-5 p.m. Vendors at the event include Orient Pearl, MKT Pottery and Emily Ridings along with complimentary food and drinks. The market is free to attend. 101 W Loudon Ave. facebook.com/events/990393875133992.

‘The Evening Hour’ screenings

A screening of the film, “The Evening Hour,” will take place Saturday in Harlan and Sunday in Whitesburg. The film, which was shot in Harlan and Letcher counties and premiered in competition at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, tells the story of an Appalachian drug dealer. On Aug. 28 in Harlan, Soundtrack musician Darrin Hacquard will play a short set before the film at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. Director Braden King and author Carter Sickels will introduce the free outdoor 8:15 p.m. screening. In Whitesburg on Aug. 29 the free 7 p.m. screening will be at at Appalshop under their new solar pavilion with Q&A following with Director Braden King.

Railbird Music Festival

Jason Isbell, Margo Price, My Morning Jacket and more will converge on the grounds of Keeneland for the second installment of Railbird Festival from Aug. 28-29. Up to 30,000 people are expected at the music festival. 4201 Versailles Rd. railbirdfest.com

Johnny Conqueroo in concert

Rock trio Johnny Conqueroo return to Al’s Bar for a concert on Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. with support from Nari and Rhinestone Moses. Tickets are $5. 497 W Third St. facebook.com/events/820035242009025.

Margo Price Railbird after-party concert

Country/Americana/soul/what-have-you stylist Margo Price will follow her Saturday (Aug. 28) set at Railbird with a midnight after-party show at The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. (11:55 p.m., $25). theburlky.com

Back-to-school movie night

The Julietta Market will host a back-to-school movie night Aug. 29 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. showing “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Bring you own seating but popcorn will be provided and there will be kids activities, drink specials. facebook.com/JuliettaMarket

Nappy Roots in concert

Louisville and Atlanta based hip-hop group Nappy Roots, who recently collaborated with Country Boy Brewing on a beer called Backroads Blackberry Berliner, will perform at Manchester Music Hall on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. Starting the show off will be Devine Carama and RMLLW2LLZ. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com.