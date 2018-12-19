Kentucky native, UK grad Nick Wilson wins “Survivor,” claims $1 million prize

ÃÂWith Great Power Comes Great ResponsibilityÃÂ - Nick Wilson on the two-hour season finale of SURVIVOR: David vs. Goliath, airing Wednesday, Dec. 19th (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS Entertainment ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Screen Grab/CBS Entertainment