Kentucky native, UK grad Nick Wilson wins “Survivor,” claims $1 million prize

Kentucky native Nick Wilson was crowned the winner of the 37th season of CBS’ “Survivor” Wednesday night.
A public defender from Williamsburg and a 2013 University of Kentucky graduate, Wilson was a part of the David Tribe in the latest season of the show, which was dubbed ‘David vs. Goliath.’
“I’m an aw-shucks Kentucky boy, and everybody thought I couldn’t come out here and play the game good,” Wilson said in his final argument before the “Survivor” jury.
Wilson grew up in a trailer, he said during the finale. He told the jury of his fellow contestants that his mother died of a drug overdose, which is why he works with drug addicts as an attorney.
He told veteran “Survivor” host Jeff Probst that the $1 million prize would enable him to stay in Kentucky, doing the work he likes.
Wilson won three straight immunity challenges on his route to the final three with Angelina Keeley and Mike White.
Wilson outlasted Keeley, White, Alison Raybould, Davie Rickenbacker and Kara Kay in the finale to claim the prize. The competition, which was filmed March-May 2018 and aired in Fall 2018, started with 20 castaways in Fiji.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Probst called Wilson extremely shrewd and a very clever and calculated player.
Wilson could be viewed as an unlikely finalist for the hit CBS reality show. Hollywood Reporter said Wilson was in “intense danger” after losing the first challenge, but a vote was not made the opening week because one of the competitors was forced to exit the show due to injury.
Last week’s episode was the first time Wilson received elimination votes.
He’s now a ‘Survivor’ champion, but don’t look for Wilson to seek the limelight.
“I do not care about fame,” he told the Herald-Leader in September. “These days, ‘Survivor’ contestants are only famous for about six months, anyways.”
