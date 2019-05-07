Former Lexington TV reporter returning to anchor nightly news show

Kristen Pflum, who left WLEX-18 TV for Chicago’s Fox affiliate, is returning to anchor the 10 p.m. news show with Marvin Bartlett.

A former Lexington television reporter is returning to the Bluegrass: Kristen Pflum will be joining WDKY’s Fox 56, the station announced Tuesday.

Pflum was a popular anchor and reporter at WLEX-TV 18 for about 11 years before she left in 2016 to become a weekend anchor at Fox 32 in Chicago.

Since 2016, she has gone by Kristen Nicole at the Fox affiliate. In October, she plans to join Marvin Bartlett on the anchor desk of the “Fox 56 10 O’Clock News,” the station said.

But first, she will be having her third child this summer and plans to take maternity leave.

“I am going to take some time off to enjoy maternity leave with all my boys, but this fall I am thrilled to be joining Marvin Bartlett anchoring central Kentucky’s first and most watched 10 p.m. newscast on Fox 56,” Pflum said in the station’s report. “I couldn’t have imagined a more perfect scenario for my family. I’ll get to spend my days with my boys and in the evenings do what I love to do: tell central Kentucky’s stories and reconnect with the people who made my 11 years in Lexington so unforgettable.”

Current WDKY anchor Erika Abe is leaving May 31 after almost five years with the station to pursue her master’s degree in international relations from Harvard University, according to the station.

“Erika has been an integral part of the 10 p.m. news. We are so appreciative and thrilled about her new adventure. I know she will excel down this new path and continue to be successful,” said WDKY general manager Jennifer Rieffer. “In October, we will be embarking on a new beginning with Kristen Pflum joining Marvin on the anchor desk. It’s exciting to be a small part of bringing Kristen back to the Bluegrass so she can be close to her family. I know central Kentucky viewers will welcome her back with open arms.”