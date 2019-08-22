Laura Bell Bundy joins cast of new NBC comedy set in Kentucky

Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city Lexington native and Tony Award nominated actress Laura Bell Bundy received the key to the city from Lexington Mayor Jim Gray July 11, 2017. She was in town to co-direct the Lexington Theatre Company's production of "Legally Blonde -- The Musical." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington native and Tony Award nominated actress Laura Bell Bundy received the key to the city from Lexington Mayor Jim Gray July 11, 2017. She was in town to co-direct the Lexington Theatre Company's production of "Legally Blonde -- The Musical."

Tony-nominated actress Laura Bell Bundy, who grew up in Lexington, will be coming home to Kentucky, but on TV.

Bundy has joined the cast of the NBC comedy “Perfect Harmony,” which is set in Kentucky, according to media reports. In a recurring role, she will play Kimmy, “a high school mean girl who hides her cruelty behind a smile and becomes a rival” to actress Anna Camp’s Ginny.

The show, which will also star Bradley Whitford, is about a former Princeton music professor who stumbles into choir practice at the Second First Church of the Cumberlands, according to the series trailer.

The half-hour comedy will premiere Sept 26 and will air Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.

Bundy, who is a new mother, posted about the news on Instagram, saying “#typecasting Excited get out of stretch pants and do this hilarious show set in My Old Kentucky Home! #perfectharmony #workingmom @nbcperfectharmony”

“Perfect Harmony” writer and creator Lesley Wake Webster said the inspiration for the show was her grandfather, who lived in Kentucky. On the press tour, Webster reportedly said: “I grew up singing in church choirs, going to church. My grandfather, who Bradley’s character was modeled on, was a choir director by trade… at the end of his life, he was living in rural Kentucky, my grandmother had passed away, and he got to a very dark place.”

Bundy’s son, Huck Hinkle, was born May 20. And the show will be her first return to TV since his arrival.

Bundy was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Lead Role in a Musical for “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” where she originated the role of Elle Woods on Broadway.