Following in Nick Wilson’s $1M footsteps, could Kentuckian win new ‘Survivor’ season?

Elaine Stott competes on "SURVIVOR: Island of the Idols" when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 39th season on Sept. 25 on CBS. CBS

For the second time in the last three seasons, a Whitley County resident will compete on CBS’ hit reality competition show ‘Survivor.’

Elaine Stott, a factory worker from Rockholds, will try to follow in the footsteps of Nick Wilson, the Williamsburg native who won the 37th season of ‘Survivor’ in 2018.

Stott was introduced Monday as one of the 20 castaways on ‘Island of the Idols,’ which is set in Fiji. The contestants will be mentored by two of the show’s all-time greats, Sandra Diaz-Twine and “Boston Rob” Mariano.

The 41-year-old Stott says she enjoys four-wheeling, fishing and taking her boat to the lake, according to her CBS bio. She thinks people will underestimate her on the show.

“I think with my people skills and my ability to relate to different types of people, I will be able to befriend them or gain their trust,” Stott’s bio states. “I would be overlooked because I wouldn’t be a threat, but an ally.”

Stott will be a part of the Lairo tribe, according to CBS.

The show’s host and executive producer, Jeff Probst, told The Hollywood Reporter he’s never met anyone like Stott.

“Elaine’s a whole other level of Tasmanian devil,” Probst said. “She’s just really funny. So she puts you at ease, or at least, she puts me at ease. I want to have a beer with her immediately.”

Probst said they have changed the show’s storytelling dramatically.

“We have a new (casting) team in place, and we’ve come up with the most diverse cast we’ve ever had, no comparison,” Probst told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even the cast noticed it when they were all together at Ponderosa and we met with them. They all said: ‘Oh my god. There are so many different people from so many different walks of life.”

The new series of ‘Survivor’ will premiere Sept. 25 on CBS.

Since winning ‘Survivor’ last year, Wilson got engaged, received a leadership award from Laila Ali at University of the Cumberlands, was a guest judge at the Miss Kentucky pageant and threw out the first pitch at a Cincinnati Reds game, according to his Instagram.