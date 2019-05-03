Boy found in Kentucky will go to grandparents. Judge to rule if parents can refuse chemo.

Joshua McAdams Provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A judge ruled that a 3-year-old Florida boy will be turned over to his maternal grandparents while his parents are involved in a legal battle over his cancer treatment.

Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball want to treat Noah McAdams with natural remedies. When they failed to show up for his scheduled chemotherapy treatment, Florida authorities issued an endangered child alert. The family was tracked down Monday night at a Georgetown, Ky., hotel. Not long after, the boy was returned to Tampa.

Supporters of the family say they should be left to decide what kind of medical care is best for their child. They complained heavily on social media and criticized police who searched for and found the boy after Hillsborough County, Fla., child protective services obtained a court order to take custody of Noah to follow the treatment recommended by doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Judge Lisa Campbell said Thursday that Noah will not resume treatment yet. She must still decide whether the parents are within their legal rights to decline chemotherapy.

Noah was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia April 4. The child had been treated with chemotherapy initially but doctors wanted to administer more.

The Tampa Bay Times reports McAdams testified Noah is being treated with CBD oil, fresh foods, and alkaline water.