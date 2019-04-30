Police slammed after child found in Kentucky. Critics: Parents can refuse boy’s cancer care.

Joshua McAdams Provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A 3-year-old boy who was found in Kentucky Monday night after a search was launched by law enforcement in Florida is at the center of a debate about parents’ rights to refuse medical procedures.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they were searching for 3-year-old Joshua McAdams and his parents. The sheriff’s office said the boy’s parents, 27-year-old Joshua McAdams and 22-year-old Taylor Bland-Ball, had failed to bring the boy to a hospital for necessary treatment.

Monday night, the sheriff’s office said the boy was found safe in Georgetown and that charges of child neglect were pending against his parents.

The boy was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated after being found in Georgetown, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The Kentucky Department for Community Based Services are working with police to find out what happens next, the news station reported.

But some are arguing that the boy’s parents had a right to refuse medical treatment for the boy.

The boy’s story was highlighted by the Florida Freedom Alliance, a group founded to “bring together organizations fighting for individual freedoms under one, large united front.”

The group’s website, which refers to Joshua as Noah, says that he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“After 2 rounds of chemotherapy along with dietary intervention, vitamin and herbal supplementation, Noah and his parents celebrated that his cancer was no longer being detected,” the website said.

The Florida Freedom Alliance also said that Joshua’s family refused to take him to further treatments, though they were legally required to follow the full recommended treatment plan of a pediatric oncologist.

“Noah’s mother is passionate about natural health and aware of the dangers of pharmaceutical interventions, especially if not necessary,” the Florida Freedom Alliance said in their argument. “Their desire to seek alternative care resulted in medical kidnapping orchestrated by Child Protective Services.”

A fund set up by the group on Facebook had raised more than $7,600 for Noah’s parents as of about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Thousands commented on the Facebook post by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announcing the search for Joshua, some saying natural remedies are not adequate for treatment of child cancer and others voicing support for the boy’s parents.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.