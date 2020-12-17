No more bottle hunting: Maker’s Mark launching direct delivery of sought-after bourbons

Tired of missing out on Maker’s Mark special releases? Help is on the way.

In January, the Kentucky distillery is launching a direct delivery service, Whisky Drop by Maker’s Mark.

According to an announcement by managing director Rob Samuels to the brand’s Ambassadors, the membership service “will be your chance to have some of our most exclusive bourbons delivered right to your door, every few months. From ultra-rare Maker’s Mark Private Selection expressions to the latest offerings from our Wood Finishing Series, The Whisky Drop by Maker’s Mark brings a curated taste of Star Hill Farm directly to your home … no bottle hunting required.”

Whoa. No bottle hunting? Game changer.

It isn’t clear if this will include commemorative bottles, which draw thousands annually to Keeneland and elsewhere for autograph sessions.

And the announcement didn’t give a price for the new service, launched now that Kentucky has legalized direct-to-consumer sales by alcohol manufacturers. More details are expected in January.

There won’t be many openings at first, apparently.

Maker’s Mark said that the service will be available only in Kentucky and Washington D.C., and be “very limited.”

It’s free to become an Ambassador, which comes with its own set of perks including your name on an aging barrel and the right to buy two bottles from that barrel when the bourbon is ready. You can sign up at makersmark.com.