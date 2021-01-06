New whiskey alert: A popular bargain Kentucky bourbon gets an upgrade in look, proof

Luxco announced on Wednesday that the St. Louis-based spirits company is releasing a higher proof version of its popular Kentucky bourbon, Ezra Brooks.

Ezra Brooks 99 also is a Kentucky straight bourbon, charcoal filtered and bottled at 99 proof rather than the brand’s 80- or 90-proof versions.

The brand dates to the 1960s and has a reputation as a solid bargain-priced bourbon. This version features a slightly spiffier bottle to elevate the whiskey to somewhere between entry level and the Old Ezra version, which is aged seven years and bottled at barrel strength.

The company said the version also will be “competitively priced” and when it hits shelves at stores this month.

Family-owned Luxco has been in the spirits business since 1958 and their portfolio ranges from party-favorite Everclear to premium bourbon brand Yellowstone, revived in partnership with Limestone Branch Distillery in Lebanon.

In April 2018, Luxco opened its first distillery, Lux Row Distillers, in Bardstown, now home to the company’s bourbon brands including Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson, and Daviess County.

“With Ezra Brooks 99 our goal was to create a higher-proof bourbon without sacrificing the rich notes Ezra Brooks is known for,” said John Rempe, master distiller at Lux Row Distillers, in a news release. “And we achieved that with 99. The result is a smooth, drinkable bourbon with hints of caramel, vanilla, chocolate and spice. We’re thrilled to introduce Ezra Brooks 99 to bourbon lovers everywhere.”