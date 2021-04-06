Woodford Reserve $1,000 julep cup, Maker’s Mark Keeneland release honor Black jockeys

The 2021 Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep honors the Black jockeys who won early Kentucky Derbys. The cups will be mailed, along with ingredients to make a special Cherries & Cream mint julep. Provided

The world knows about “the fastest two minutes in sports,” but not everyone knows that the Kentucky Derby was once the province of an elite group of Black sportsmen.

This year’s Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep will honor the Black jockeys who dominated the early days of the race with a special cup that will raise money to preserve their legacy.

Every year, Woodford Reserve releases an exclusive cup for a limited number of buyers and usually master distiller Chris Morris makes the lucky few a special mint julep in it at the Kentucky Derby. The cups raise money for special charities, usually associated with racing.

This year’s version will benefit the Project to Protect African-American Turf History, which has been working for more than a decade to tell the history of Black jockeys, such as the men who won 15 of the earliest Kentucky Derbys from 1875 to 1902.

They are Oliver Lewis, Williams “Billy” Barker, George Garret Lewis, Babe Hurd, Isaac Murphy (who won three times), Erskine “Babe” Henderson, Isaac Lewis, Alonzo “Lonnie” Clayton, James “Soup” Perkins, Willie Simms (who won twice) and Jimmy Winkfield (who also won twice.)

The jockeys were considered the first professional athletes in America but were pushed out of the sport by racism and segregation, Woodford Reserve said in a press release.

“The jockeys played a significant role in horse racing that many people know little about,” Morris said. “It’s time to honor them and their legacies. They each exemplified love for the sport and the pursuit of excellence, despite the inequality and injustice they faced throughout their lives and careers.”

A total of 100 julep cups went on sale April 6 at woodfordreservemintjulep.com. Cups number 1-11 are gold-plated and sell for $2,500 each. Cups 12-100 are silver-plated and sell for $1,000 each, according to Woodford Reserve. And each cup is engraved with the name of one Black jockey and the year or years he won the Derby.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, cups will be mailed to buyers along with most of the ingredients to make the special Cherries and Cream mint julep, recipe below.

Maker’s Mark special Keeneland release

On April 2, Maker’s Mark released three different bottles featuring racing art. The bottles will raise money for the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden in Lexington’s East End. Provided

This is the second bourbon effort this year honoring Black jockeys. On April 2, Maker’s Mark released a trio of commemorative bottles honoring Isaac Murphy’s legacy. The bottles feature different labels by racing artists Sandra Oppegard, Andre Pater and Tyler Robertson and proceeds will benefit LexArts to support the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden in Lexington.

The bottles begin a three-year initiative with LexArts and will complete the funding for a permanent art installation by Lexington folk artist LaVon Van Williams Jr.

Cherries & Cream Julep

The cherries and cream julep is inspired by the Derby Day menus of the late 1800s and early 1900s when Black jockeys won the race. Vanilla bean pods represent the cream.

2 ounces Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

1/2 ounce cherry juice

Half a vanilla bean pod, cut into segments

1 teaspoon powdered sugar

Mint sprig, cherry and vanilla bean pod for garnish

Crushed ice

In the julep cup, add half-ounce cherry juice. Add half a vanilla bean pod cut into small segments. Add teaspoon of powdered sugar. Muddle or mix together. Add crushed ice to 2/3 of the cup. Add 2 ounces of Woodford Reserve. Top off the cup with crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig, real cherry, and vanilla bean pod.