Buffalo Trace experiments with the best-selling spirit in the world in latest release

Buffalo Trace Distillery’s latest in its Experimental Collection is a Baijiu-style spirit. Baijiu is the biggest selling spirit in the world, made and consumed primarily in China. Provided

Buffalo Trace, which makes some of the most celebrated and sought after bourbons in the world including Pappy Van Winkle, is tackling a different spirit: Baijiu.

Never heard of Baijiu? Baijiu is considered the biggest selling spirit in the world, with about 31 percent of the global market. It’s made and consumed mostly in China but has developed a following around the world.

Now the Frankfort distillery is putting out a Baijiu-style spirit aged in new American oak casks as part of its ongoing Experimental Collection.

The limited release was distilled like a whiskey, but made using traditional Baijiu ingredients sorghum and peas, according to Buffalo Trace.

It was aged for 11 years in three separate casks: uncharred, charred and toasted white oak, then the spirits were married together and bottled at 90 proof.

The Buffalo Trace Experimental Collection Baijiu will be available in limited release in late April or early May in select markets. It’s 90 proof and the suggested retail price is $46.99. Provided

According to the tasting notes, the results have a rich and savory nose with notes of chocolate, dark cherries and stone fruit. The sorghum and peas give it hints of confection sugar and a sweet toffee finish on the palate.

This is the 24th experimental release from Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, which began the project in 2006, testing a variety of mash bills, barrel toasts, woods and much more.

The Baijiu Experimental will be available in select markets in late April or early May; suggested retail price is $46.99.